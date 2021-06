Repairs to the CSX Ewell Road rail crossing between Old Hwy. 37 and South Florida Avenue have been postponed again. Specialized equipment needed to complete the work has broken down and CSX is reporting that work will not resume until Monday. If the remainder of repairs proceeds as planned, Ewell Road is expected to reopen late Tuesday afternoon or early Wednesday morning. Repairs were suspended for several days earlier this week so crews could respond to an emergency incident at their Lakeland rail yard.