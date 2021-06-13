Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jim Reid

Ep 284 - Forums: Facing Limpers with JJ (Michael)

pokerfuse.com
 10 days ago

Ep 284 - Forums: Facing Limpers with JJ (Michael) This week, Jim Reid leads the panel through a forum post by Michael about a hand with JJ on the button. While battling it out against each other in the nightly home game, the panel discusses raise sizes, hand ranging, board textures, and more! Come sign up for a free account at rec.poker today to see all the great comments and replies – and you can post a question of your own in the forum for the panel to review! Link: https://rec.poker/forums/discussion/jj-on-a-2-pair-board/

pokerfuse.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Forum
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Reid
Related
TV Seriestvseasonspoilers.com

The Young And The Restless: Summer And Sally Unite To Fight Tara!

It looks like enemies are coming together to fight a bigger enemy. The latest The Young and the Restless spoilers hint that there are chances that Summer Newman and Sally Spectra could come together to fight Tara Locke in the upcoming days. While these two women aren’t friends, they might think that fighting Tara is a bigger purpose. What will happen? Keep reading to find out-
TV Seriesmaximumfun.org

Ep 370: Bad Hire (VOY S2E3)

When Doc Holoday wakes up to an empty ship, his workload increases dramatically. But when Lt. Barclay appears, the doctor must choose between accepting his circumstances as real, or trusting the worst possible person imaginable to be his reality sherpa. Episode notes. When Doc Holoday wakes up to an empty...
San Francisco, CAobscuresound.com

Premiere: Luke Sweeney – ‘Critique of Nature’ EP (LIVE)

We’re pleased to premiere a live performance from Luke Sweeney, playing his excellent new EP, Critique of Nature on a baby grand piano at Terra Gallery in San Francisco, CA. We covered the opening “Natural Force,” one of my favorite tracks so far this year, in March. The passionate piano rendition shows a more intimate rendition, the vocals and piano upfront, without the studio version’s moody synths. Following that, Sweeney impresses further with the suavely melodic “Tie Mao to Mined,” elegantly pulsing “California’s Melting,” and the engaging “Scowl,” which reminds me fondly of Plush.
Obituariesradiokerry.ie

Michael (Mike) Lynch

Michael (Mike) Lynch, 20 Caherane Close, Strand Rd, Tralee and late of Clash, Causeway. A Private family funeral will take place for Michael. Removal from Casey's Funeral Home Causeway on Saturday morning at 11.15am via the north Road. Arriving for Requiem Mass in St. Peter & Pauls Church Ballyduff at...
LifestylePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Farmer Was Sitting in the Neighborhood Bar

Today's #jokeoftheday is about a farmer who had a bad day at the bar and decided to drown away his sorrows at the neighborhood bar with a drink in his hand. One day a farmer went to the neighborhood bar to get stupid drunk. As he was drinking away his sorrows, a man approached him at the bar and asked why he was drinking heavily. The farmer nodded and said, "Some things you just can't explain."
TV & Videosbitchute.com

PTPA (WAR ROOM Ep 19)

Pull the Pin Already (WAR ROOM Ep 19): Jim, Mike and Ryan discuss various topics concerning the everyday life in America. PTPA gives their opinions on different topics from “Half of the unemployment dollars are being funneled out of the country by …
Celebritieshiphopsince1987.com

YungK & RUDE – Not Too Late (EP)

Rising Bel-Air rapper YungK drops his addictive new EP titled “Not Too Late.” His established discography has put him in the forefront of the underground of California Rap — and is now becoming a household name. The 3-track project features fellow artist RUDE, and is a must listen! The pair enjoy making music and plan on releasing even more music together later this year.
Podcasttheartofeducation.edu

Your Guide for the NOW Conference (Ep. 195)

The NOW Conference–coming up on July 29th–is always a great day of professional learning. At times, however, it can present you with an overwhelming amount of information. That is why Nic is excited for the conference guide that is coming this summer! Listen as she discusses the guide, how to use it, and why sketchnotes are always a good idea when it’s time to learn. Full Episode Transcript Below.