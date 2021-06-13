Ep 284 - Forums: Facing Limpers with JJ (Michael) This week, Jim Reid leads the panel through a forum post by Michael about a hand with JJ on the button. While battling it out against each other in the nightly home game, the panel discusses raise sizes, hand ranging, board textures, and more! Come sign up for a free account at rec.poker today to see all the great comments and replies – and you can post a question of your own in the forum for the panel to review! Link: https://rec.poker/forums/discussion/jj-on-a-2-pair-board/