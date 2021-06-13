Evan Bass Jokes About Collecting ‘Ex-Wives’ Amid Carly Waddell Split, Confirms He’s Been Dating

Laughter is the best medicine! Evan Bass couldn’t help but poke fun at himself as he fielded questions from fans about his split from Carly Waddell.

The Bachelorette alum, 38, hosted a Q&A on Instagram on Saturday, June 12, and admitted to feeling “happier than I’ve been in a long time” six months after he and Waddell, 35, went their separate ways. The erectile dysfunction specialist also noted that he’s back on the market, confirming, “Yes I’m dating.”

When another social media user asked if he collects anything as a hobby, Bass joked, “Ex-wives.”

The Tennessee native was previously married to Marie Bass, with whom he shares sons Ensley, Liam and Nathan, before joining Bachelor Nation. Evan went on to marry the “Mommies Tell All” podcast host in 2017 after meeting on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise. They are the parents of Bella, 3, and Charlie, 19 months.

In December 2020, the reality stars announced that they had called it quits after three years of marriage. As she celebrated the holidays, Waddell broke down in tears while coming to terms with her split.

“It’s so stupid. I just feel alone, honestly​​​​​,” she said in an emotional YouTube video at the time. “It’s just hard. … I know this is the new normal but it just doesn’t feel normal. It feels awful.”

The “Dream Train” singer hasn’t shied away from being vulnerable about her breakup on social media, keeping fans updated on her journey through Instagram and her YouTube channel. Evan, for his part, tried to be “much more private” at the beginning, a source previously told Us Weekly.

The clinic owner seemingly changed his tune in April after returning from a brief social media hiatus. At the time, he claimed that it felt like Bachelor Nation fans were siding with his estranged wife amid their divorce.

“Obviously, as someone who has just been quiet through this whole process and, like, I feel like I’m an easy target because in the absence of information from one side, you just sort of fill in the gaps or whatever, believe whatever, which is fine,” he noted in an Instagram Story. “But I just want you guys to have some empathy.”

While he might be ready to jump back into the dating pool, Evan isn’t so sure he’ll be back on the ABC reality franchise any time soon.

“I’ve literally done everything on the Bachelor,” he joked on Saturday. “Been a complete spazz, looked like an idiot, engagement, marriage, a damn ultrasound, sex reveal, my kids are freaking babysat there — what the hell else could I do?! Chase after an [Instagram] influencer?! … WHAT MORE COULD YOU POSSIBLY WANT.”

