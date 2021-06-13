Cancel
Evan Bass Jokes About Collecting ‘Ex-Wives’ Amid Carly Waddell Split, Confirms He’s Been Dating

By Meredith Nardino
Us Weekly
 7 days ago

Laughter is the best medicine! Evan Bass couldn’t help but poke fun at himself as he fielded questions from fans about his split from Carly Waddell.

The Bachelorette alum, 38, hosted a Q&A on Instagram on Saturday, June 12, and admitted to feeling “happier than I’ve been in a long time” six months after he and Waddell, 35, went their separate ways. The erectile dysfunction specialist also noted that he’s back on the market, confirming, “Yes I’m dating.”

Evan Bass Courtesy of Evan Bass/Instagram

When another social media user asked if he collects anything as a hobby, Bass joked, “Ex-wives.”

The Tennessee native was previously married to Marie Bass, with whom he shares sons Ensley, Liam and Nathan, before joining Bachelor Nation. Evan went on to marry the “Mommies Tell All” podcast host in 2017 after meeting on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise. They are the parents of Bella, 3, and Charlie, 19 months.

In December 2020, the reality stars announced that they had called it quits after three years of marriage. As she celebrated the holidays, Waddell broke down in tears while coming to terms with her split.

Evan Bass Courtesy of Evan Bass/Instagram

“It’s so stupid. I just feel alone, honestly​​​​​,” she said in an emotional YouTube video at the time. “It’s just hard. … I know this is the new normal but it just doesn’t feel normal. It feels awful.”

The “Dream Train” singer hasn’t shied away from being vulnerable about her breakup on social media, keeping fans updated on her journey through Instagram and her YouTube channel. Evan, for his part, tried to be “much more private” at the beginning, a source previously told Us Weekly.

The clinic owner seemingly changed his tune in April after returning from a brief social media hiatus. At the time, he claimed that it felt like Bachelor Nation fans were siding with his estranged wife amid their divorce.

Evan Bass and Carly Waddell. ABC/Richard Harbaugh

“Obviously, as someone who has just been quiet through this whole process and, like, I feel like I’m an easy target because in the absence of information from one side, you just sort of fill in the gaps or whatever, believe whatever, which is fine,” he noted in an Instagram Story. “But I just want you guys to have some empathy.”

While he might be ready to jump back into the dating pool, Evan isn’t so sure he’ll be back on the ABC reality franchise any time soon.

“I’ve literally done everything on the Bachelor,” he joked on Saturday. “Been a complete spazz, looked like an idiot, engagement, marriage, a damn ultrasound, sex reveal, my kids are freaking babysat there — what the hell else could I do?! Chase after an [Instagram] influencer?! … WHAT MORE COULD YOU POSSIBLY WANT.”

Listen to Here For the Right Reasons to get inside scoop about the Bachelor franchise and exclusive interviews from contestants

RelationshipsPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Bachelorette’s Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick’s Relationship Went From 0 to 60 — See a Timeline of Their Romance

It’s official: Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick are one of the cutest couples to come out of Bachelor Nation — and we know you agree. The adorable twosome has been together for nearly two years and are actively planning a bright future together following their May 10, 2020 engagement! Let’s take a look back at their beginning.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Former 'Bachelorette' star Hannah Brown is once again looking for love on a dating show

On Monday's series premiere of The Celebrity Dating Game, former star of both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette Hannah Brown once again found herself on a dating show looking for love. Different iterations of The Dating Game have been around since the 1960s, and now it’s back with celebrities trying to find a match with random strangers, and actress Zoey Deschanel and singer Michael Bolton serving as hosts.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Tyler Cameron Admits His "Dating Nightmare" Happened With Ex Hannah Brown

Warning: Next time you want to go horseback riding for a date, think again. Former Bachelorette contestant and all-around fan-favorite Tyler Cameron is getting real about his "nightmare" dating experience with Hannah Brown. Tyler appeared on Us Weekly's “Worst Date Ever” series to promote his upcoming book, You Deserve Better.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Hannah Brown Gushes Over Boyfriend Adam Woolard in Sweet Post: ‘Feeling Especially Blessed’

Totally loved up! Hannah Brown couldn’t be happier with her boyfriend, Adam Woolard, and she wants the world to know it. “Adam appreciation post,” the Bachelorette alum, 26, wrote via Instagram on Friday, June 18, alongside photos of the pair embracing on the beach. “Just feeling especially blessed today to have you by my side. Thank you for everything you do for me. I’m one lucky girl.”
CelebritiesPopculture

'Bachelor' Alum Opens up About Fight to Stay Alive During Recent Health Scare

The Bachelor star Carly Waddell shared a health update on Instagram Sunday after she was rushed to the hospital on June 14. Waddell said she started having "really bad intestinal cramps" when she was waiting in line to get on a plane, comparing the feeling to having contractions. Waddell, 35, starred on Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor in 2015 and starred in the second and third seasons of Bachelor in Paradise.
Family RelationshipsPopculture

'90 Day Fiance' Season 1 Couple Welcomes New Baby

90 Day Fiancé stars Kirlyam and Alan Cox welcomed their second child together. According to Ashley's Reality Roundup, Kirlyam and Alan, who appeared on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé, welcomed their second son, whom they named Enzo. The two are also parents to three-year-old son Liam. Alan announced the...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Carly Waddell Says She Talked Herself "Into Staying Alive" While Being Rushed to the Hospital

Watch: Carly Waddell in "Rough Shape" After Being Rushed to Hospital. Bachelor in Paradise's Carly Waddell is opening up about her recent health scare. The reality TV personality took to Instagram to detail the events that led her to being transported to the hospital by an ambulance last week. Although Carly explained that she's still unsure what caused her medical emergency, she discussed the pain she was experiencing ahead of her flight.
CelebritiesPosted by
UPI News

Evan Bass: Carly Waddell in 'rough shape' after hospitalization

June 15 (UPI) -- Evan Bass says his ex-wife and former Bachelor in Paradise co-star, Carly Waddell, is in "rough shape" following a hospitalization. The 38-year-old television personality said Monday on Instagram Stories that Waddell, 35, is at home and recovering after spending nine hours at the hospital. Bass shared...
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Bachelor in Paradise’s Carly Waddell and Evan Bass: The Way They Were

Not so beachy. Carly Waddell and Evan Bass’ romantic love story came to an end in December 2020 after three years of marriage when the pair announced they were separating. Waddell, who competed on season 19 of The Bachelor for Chris Soules’ heart in 2015, met her future husband while appearing on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise in the summer of 2016. Although the duo didn’t instantly fall for one another, their love grew while in Mexico and Bass proposed during the season finale.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Carly Waddell’s Brother Zak Waddell Hints Her Marriage to Evan Bass Isn’t Over: ‘Don’t Close the Chapter’

Not done yet! Carly Waddell and Evan Bass announced their split in December 2020, but could they be getting back together? It sounds like a possibility. “Don’t close the chapter on this love story yet,” Waddell’s brother, Zak Waddell, who appeared on season 9 of The Bachelorette, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 15, one day after the Bachelor in Paradise star was rushed to the hospital. “There are pages still to be written.”
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Bachelor’s Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Family Album Over the Years: Photos

Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr. love their little ones! The Bachelor Nation members are often posting pictures of their fun-filled life with their three kids. The Bachelor alums met and fell in love on season 22 of the ABC show. While the Netherlands native initially gave his final rose to Becca Kufrin, he and the Minnesota native broke up before he proposed to Burnham. The pair tied the knot in January 2019 in Hawaii.