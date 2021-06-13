Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Elvis Presley’s Graceland: Take a Look Inside the King’s Hidden Stereo System in the Jungle Room

By Chris Haney
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bpofA_0aT4VWtq00

Elvis Presley fans who may not get the chance to visit Graceland can still enjoy a tour of The King’s mansion from afar. In a series of videos, fans are given a virtual tour and allowed to see private rooms in the house that are normally off-limits to visitors. Presley’s hidden stereo system in the Jungle Room downstairs is a highlight of one of these virtual tours.

Graceland posted a series of videos to YouTube showing off the various rooms and features of the Memphis, Tennessee mansion. The episode is titled “Hidden Graceland, Part 2 – Graceland Secrets.” Host Tom Brown and Graceland’s Director of Archives Angie Marchese take fans on a behind-the-scenes tour. During the episode, they show off Elvis Presley’s TV Room and Pool Room before making their way to the Jungle Room.

As Marchese states in the clip, the room is the den of the mansion off of the kitchen. The Jungle Room is adorned with rustic furniture throughout and wood-grained walls. Off to the side of the room against the wall and to the left of the couch is a dark-stained wood cabinet. Although it’s not obvious what it contains at first, it doesn’t take long to find out.

The Director of Archives opens the flat top of the cabinet to reveal an entire stereo system. In addition, it includes a built-in vinyl record player. The cabinet even had some of Elvis Presley’s old records still in it. They included a 7″ single by Morris Albert and a possible 7″ demo by Les Randall and Kris Arden. The hidden stereo system is just one of The King‘s many secrets scattered throughout Graceland.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_2HqwzYdzEo

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Gates of Graceland – Hidden Graceland, Part 2 – Graceland Secrets (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_2HqwzYdzEo)

Fans Get Virtual Tour of Elvis Presley’s Bird Room

Fans of The King likely enjoyed getting to see the Jungle Room and one of its hidden treasures. But they’ll enjoy another rarely seen private room in Elvis Presley’s home as well.

Even though Graceland has welcomed visitors for decades, there are still many areas of the home that are not shown on tours. Presley is well-known for his love of animals. However, most fans may not know that he had a room in Graceland specifically for his talking birds.

Just a few weeks ago, Express.co.uk took a live virtual tour of Graceland. It included a sneak peek at the appropriately named Bird Room. Once again, the estate’s expert guide Angie Marchese showed off the house via a live stream camera. These days the Bird Room is used for extra storage. Yet it used to be a dedicated home for The King’s myna birds.

The birds come from South Asia and are known to speak similar to parrots. As one might imagine, the myna birds made for some hilarious stories, which Marchese gladly shared.

“The myna birds here at Graceland would hear the maids talk a lot about Elvis not being at home. And so the myna birds would often repeat that,” Marchese explained to Express.co.uk. “The funniest story I’ve ever heard about the myna birds is that when they would hear that Elvis wasn’t home, they would say, ‘Elvis isn’t home right now! Elvis isn’t home right now!’”

“But then when Elvis was home, the myna birds would continue to tell people, ‘Elvis isn’t home right now! Elvis isn’t home right now!’ Even though he was home, which was kind of funny,” she added.

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

102K+
Followers
12K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis Presley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stereo#The Room#Virtual Tours
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musicnewpaper24.com

Elvis Presley’s ex-lover claims The King was in Washington DC to see her not Nixon – WATCH | Music | Leisure – NEWPAPER24

Elvis Presley’s ex-lover claims The King was in Washington DC to see her not Nixon – WATCH | Music | Leisure. On December 21, 1970, Elvis Presley managed to rearrange a gathering with President Richard Nixon in The White Home’s Oval Workplace. The King was involved with the youth tradition of the day and wished to supply his assist. However do you know his former lover Joyce Bova claims Elvis was primarily in Washington DC to see her?
Musicwomansday.com

Elvis Presley's Life in Photos

From the time Elvis Presley entered the music industry in 1955, he was different from anyone else. Teenagers flocked to his charismatic performances and soon The King toppled the Billboard charts. He made a lasting impression on not only the music industry, but pop culture as a whole. Here, we're taking a look back at the singer's groundbreaking 20-year music career, as well as his tumultuous personal life.
Tupelo, MSnewpaper24.com

Elvis ex-girlfriend Linda Thompson visits The King’s humble birthplace in new photos | Music | Leisure – NEWPAPER24

Elvis ex-girlfriend Linda Thompson visits The King’s humble birthplace in new photos | Music | Leisure. The Tupelo Elvis Competition came about in The King’s Mississippi birthplace final week, the place his ex-girlfriend Linda Thompson was a decide and particular visitor. Throughout her go to, the 71-year-old paid tribute to Elvis Presley by visiting the common-or-garden constructing he was born in. Linda shared an image on her Instagram tales of herself sitting on the porch of the tiny shotgun home.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley: Why The King’s Cousin Says He Kept His Bedroom ‘Dark and Very, Very Cold’

Elvis Presley lived most of his life and career in the limelight. But when he was alone in private, the King liked to close the shades and also turn down the temperature. According to Express, one of Presley’s cousins discussed his particular quirk. Billy Smith was one of the few of Presley’s inner circle to visit the upper floor of Graceland. This was Presley’s private quarters where he escaped fame and his celebrity status. He also liked things dark and cold.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley Estate Remembers When The King Started a ‘Rebellion’ With a ‘Hip-Shaking Appearance’ on TV in New Post

Elvis Presley truly was causing a ruckus when he appeared on a TV show back in 1956. His estate marks the date through social media. Presley made an appearance on “The Milton Berle Show” on June 5, 1956. Most performers back then, much like now, appear on TV screens from head to toe. Apparently, the gyrating hips that “The King” was moving on Berle’s show proved too much for the public. Some of them wanted Presley off TV for good.
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

What 'Walk the Line' Got Wrong About Johnny Cash and June Carter

Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash were two strong-willed artists who shared a love story that was the stuff of myth. The Oscar-winning 2005 biopic Walk the Line, illustrated that history for mainstream audiences. And while the film, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon, is certainly entertaining there is so much more to learn about the turbulent, honky-tonk romance which mesmerized a generation of country fans.