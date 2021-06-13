Colorado officials observe gray wolf pups for the first time in about 80 years
Spotting cute pups is worth celebrating any day, but in Colorado it's historic. For the first time since the 1940s, a litter of gray wolves has been seen in Colorado. Officials began tracking two adult wolves named "John" and "Jane" earlier this year. Fast-forward a few months, Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff saw "John" and "Jane" with three pups in Jackson County, about 150 miles northwest of Denver.www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com