Colorado officials observe gray wolf pups for the first time in about 80 years

By Mawal Sidi, CNN
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpotting cute pups is worth celebrating any day, but in Colorado it's historic. For the first time since the 1940s, a litter of gray wolves has been seen in Colorado. Officials began tracking two adult wolves named "John" and "Jane" earlier this year. Fast-forward a few months, Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff saw "John" and "Jane" with three pups in Jackson County, about 150 miles northwest of Denver.

