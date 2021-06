A mother who fled Mao Zedong’s communist China slammed Critical Race Theory (CRT) during a Loudoun County School Board meeting in Virginia on Tuesday night. “I’ve been very alarmed at what’s going on in our schools. You are now teaching, training our children to be social justice warriors and to loathe our country and our history. Growing up in Mao’s China, all this seems very familiar,” the impassioned mother tells the school board. “They are [a] Communist regime use the same critical theory to divide people. The only difference is they use class instead of race.”