Pierre Post 8 won for the first time in game one of a doubleheader on Thursday and ended up sweeping Mitchell 4-3 and 5-2 to even its record at 5-5. Lincoln Kienholz was the starter in game one and dealing with a bad non-throwing shoulder, gutted out five and two thirds innings allowing just three runs. Jack Van Camp finished the job in the sixth and seventh inning thanks to the help of catcher Cade Hinkler who drove in three of the four runs in the first game, including the go-ahead RBI single in the bottom of the sixth. Pierre came back from a 3-0 deficit for the win.