Cricket Corridor of Fame – Andy Flower and Kumar Sangakkara amongst 10 gamers inducted into ICC Corridor of Fame – NEWPAPER24

Indian star drummer Smriti Mandhana is “impressed” by teenage sensation Shafali Verma’s “incredible” approach during the one-off test against England. Shafali led India’s recovery after England imposed a follow-up on Friday. Shafali hit half a century in the second round of the current test, but England remained dominant here before the game was over. “Shafali and Deepti formed a good partnership at the end, so I think that ‘in the end we were in a good position. I think the condition changed slightly but it wasn’t swinging so much that it wasn’t playable or something. The conditions are still good to beat, “said Mandhana at a virtual press conference.