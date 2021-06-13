Cancel
Cricket Corridor of Fame – Andy Flower and Kumar Sangakkara amongst 10 gamers inducted into ICC Corridor of Fame – NEWPAPER24

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCricket Corridor of Fame – Andy Flower and Kumar Sangakkara amongst 10 gamers inducted into ICC Corridor of Fame. Forward of the first-ever World Check Championship remaining, the ICC has inducted a particular checklist of 10 gamers into its Corridor of Fame. From the Australian allrounder Monty Noble, who made his debut in January 1898, to Kumar Sangakkara, the Sri Lanka batting nice who retired in August 2015, these ten gamers’ careers span nicely over a century of males’s Check cricket.

Country
India
Country
Sri Lanka
News Break
Sports
Related
WorldBirmingham Star

Vinoo Mankad, Sangakkara inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Dubai [UAE], June 13 (ANI): The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday announced a special edition intake of 10 cricket icons into the ICC Hall of Fame to celebrate the prestigious history of Test cricket, and to coincide with the first-ever ICC World Test Championship final. The 10 legends of...
Sportscrickettimes.com

Kumar Sangakkara, Andy Flower among 10 icons inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara, India legend Vinoo Mankad, West Indies veteran Desmond Haynes and Zimbabwe’s star Andy Flower were among the 10 cricket heroes inducted into the Hall of Fame by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday. These 10 icons of the fascinating game have all made...
Worldzimlive.com

Andy Flower inducted into International Cricket Council Hall of Fame

LONDON, United Kingdom – Zimbabwe cricket legend Andy Flower was on Sunday named among 10 inductees into the International Cricket Council’s Hall of Fame. Flower is widely considered to be Zimbabwe’s best player of all time, with his 4,794 Test runs at 51.54 including a match-saving unbeaten 232 against India at Nagpur in 2000.
Sportsmidgetherald.com

“India has announced its best bowling attack”, Claims Kumar Sangakkara

Legendary batsman and the ex-captain of Sri Lanka, Kumar Sangakarra recently said that it is his belief, Indian men have chosen a set of best bowling attack for the World Test Championship (WTC). The WTC final against New Zealand has invited a lot of expectations from Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his two spinners. Sangakkara says that Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja are skilled enough to acquaint themselves with any kind of pitch and grab a couple of wickets there. This is what their past bowling history claims.
Worldbuffalonynews.net

Might have retired if we had won 2019 World Cup: Taylor

Southampton [UK], June 15 (ANI): New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor on Tuesday said that he might have retired from international cricket if his side had gone on to win the 2019 World Cup. New Zealand will be locking horns against India in the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC),...
Sportsmilwaukeesun.com

Sachin 'delighted' to see Mankad inducted into Hall of Fame

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar expressed "delight" to see former India cricketer Vinoo Mankad being inducted into the International Cricket Council (ICC) Hall of Fame. The ICC on Sunday announced a special edition intake of 10 cricket icons into the ICC Hall of Fame to...
Sportscaribbeannationalweekly.com

Legendary Cricketer Desmond Haynes Inducted into Hall of Fame

West Indies batting legend Desmond Haynes was on Sunday named among ten great former players inducted into the International Cricket Council’s Hall of Fame, to mark the first-ever World Test Championship final. The 65-year-old, who formed a storied opener partnership with fellow Barbadian Sir Gordon Greenidge at the height of...
Worldloopnews.com

Constantine, Haynes inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Trinidad and Tobago's Sir Learie Constantine was the first great West Indies all-rounder. West Indies legends Sir Learie Constantine and Desmond Haynes have been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. The International Cricket Council made the announcement on Sunday to coincide with the first-ever ICC World Test Championship Finals.
Sportsshortpedia.com

ICC Hall of Fame: Ten legends set to be inducted

The International Cricket Council is set to induct 10 legends of Test cricket into its prestigious Hall of Fame. As announced by the global cricket body on Thursday, the special edition of the ICC Hall of Fame will "coincide with the first-ever World Test Championship final", to be contested between New Zealand and India, from June 18 in Southampton. Two players each from five different eras will be chosen.
Worlddallassun.com

Ireland cricket star Kevin O'Brien retires from ODIs

Ireland all-rounder Kevin O'Brien has announced his retirement from one-day internationals (ODIs), admitting that he no longer has the "hunger and love" for the format needed to compete. The 37-year-old Dubliner, who remains available for Test and T20 cricket, won 153 caps in the 50-over format, scoring over 3,000 runs...
Sportsdallassun.com

England name George Garton in ODI squad

London [UK], June 19 (ANI): England men's head coach Chris Silverwood on Saturday named a 16-player squad for the upcoming ODI series against Sri Lanka starting in Durham on June 29. Sussex fast bowler George Garton is named in the squad for the first time. Having been a mainstay of...
SportsBirmingham Star

Sachin Tendulkar takes home another award

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 19 (ANI): Star Sports commentators and fans on Saturday voted Sachin Tendulkar as the Men's Test Batsman of the 21st century. The Star Sports commentary panel included VVS Laxman, Irfan Pathan, Aakash Chopra among others. In a video released by Star Sports on Twitter, former India...
Worldsamachar-news.com

India Women Vs England Day 3 Highlights: As it Happened

India Women vs England Women, Only Test Day 3 Live Updates: Indw vs Engw live score: India end day three at 83/1, 82 runs still behind England. The hosts are still in a commanding position and would press for a win tomorrow. Day 2 Report. A mini collapse left India...
Worldthebharatexpressnews.com

England Women vs India Women: Smriti Mandhana “Impressed” by Shafali Verma’s “Amazing” Approach | Cricket News

Indian star drummer Smriti Mandhana is “impressed” by teenage sensation Shafali Verma’s “incredible” approach during the one-off test against England. Shafali led India’s recovery after England imposed a follow-up on Friday. Shafali hit half a century in the second round of the current test, but England remained dominant here before the game was over. “Shafali and Deepti formed a good partnership at the end, so I think that ‘in the end we were in a good position. I think the condition changed slightly but it wasn’t swinging so much that it wasn’t playable or something. The conditions are still good to beat, “said Mandhana at a virtual press conference.
SportsBBC

T20 Blast: Holders Notts Outlaws and Glamorgan only winners on night of rain-offs

Samit Patel lit up a damp night in the T20 Blast with a record-breaking effort as he rescued Notts Outlaws to win their local derby with Derbyshire Falcons at Trent Bridge. The 36-year-old former England international hit a stunning 64 not out, then claimed two scalps as he became the first Englishman - and only the sixth in world cricket - to do the Twenty20 double of 250 wickets and 5,000 runs.
SportsBirmingham Star

WTC 'big daddy' of all World Cups: Ravi Shastri

Southampton [UK], June 19 (ANI): Team India head coach Ravi Shastri on Saturday labelled the World Test Championship (WTC) as the 'big daddy' of all World Cups. He also said that the longest format is a real challenge for a player. Shastri's comments came ahead of the start of the WTC final against New Zealand.