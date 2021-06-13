Kylian Mbappe Comments Put PSG Future In Doubt

Liverpool have long been linked with a move for one of the generation's next stars.

The Reds have been linked with moves for Borussia Dortmund's dynamic duo of Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland, FC Barcelona's Pedri, Jeremy Doku and of course, Kylian Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe walks across the pitch during a match for PSG. (Photo by JOHN SPENCER/SIPA/Sipa USA)

While it seems that Liverpool have bowed out of the race to sign Jadon Sancho after conceding defeat to Manchester United, the Reds have not given up hope on signing Kylian Mbappe just yet.

Reports have previously claimed that Mbappe could see himself at Liverpool.

When talking about the young winger, French journalist Hadrien Grenier from Le10Sport said, "[Kylian Mbappe] loves PSG, but he would see himself at the same time at Real Madrid or Liverpool, clubs which attract him given their prestige."

When speaking to France Football, Kylian Mbappe admitted to having doubts about staying at Paris Saint-Germain.

"I have to make the right decision, which is difficult, and give myself every chance to decide well."

Mbappe dribbles past Bayern Munich players in the Champions League LiveMedia/Sipa USA

"I am in a place where I like myself, feel good. But is it the best place for me? I don't have the answer yet”

This comes just days after PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi was very outspoken about Mbappe remaining at the Paris club.

"I will be very clear: Kylian Mbappé is going to stay at PSG," Al-Khelaifi said.

"We will never sell him, and he will never leave for free. All I can say is that things are going well (with Mbappe)."

It looks as if Kylian Mbappe is set to continue his ongoing contract dispute with Paris Saint-Germain.

Kylian Mbappe chases the ball during PSG's match Photo by David Niviere/Abaca/Sipa USA

If Mbappe is available at a cut price, Liverpool may find it hard to pass up the opportunity to sign the Frenchman.