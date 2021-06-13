Cancel
Premier League

Marko Grujic Could Leave Liverpool In Swap Deal

By Adam Ford
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 7 days ago

Although it is still uncertain as to whether Liverpool will make more additions to their squad in this summer's transfer window, the Reds will look to offload several players before next season.

One man that looks likely to leave Anfield permanently is Marko Grujic.

The 25 year-old Serbian midfielder has been away from Liverpool on several loan spells since signing for the club in 2016, most recently with Porto.

Grujic had an impressive spell in Portugal winning the Portuguese cup and drawing huge admiration from the club, so much so that manager Sérgio Conceição is keen to keep the Serbian midfielder at the club on a permanent basis from next season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jQH9a_0aT4V2kX00
FC Porto are hopeful of signing Marko Grujic permanently PRESSINPHOTO

Liverpool would not stand in the way of Marko Grujic wanting to return to Portugal but would look for a fee of up to £15M.

There is also another option Liverpool may pursue, the potential of a swap deal for Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira.

The Portuguese midfielder has spent both his youth and so far senior career at the Estadio Do Draga and has made 27 appearances for the club.

The 21 year-old came close to international success in May with the Portugal under 21's squad, as they were beaten in the under 21's European Championship finals by Germany.

According to Portuguese outlet Correio da Manhã (via The Boot Room), Liverpool are interested in signing Vieira.

The midfielder has a release clause of 30M but could go for 20M. A swap with Grujic plus a small fee could be enough to tempt Porto to sell the 21 year-old.

Fabio Vieira has already proven he has massive potential both at club and international level and would add quality to Liverpool's midfield.

If Liverpool's interest in the young midfielder is concrete and Porto are eager to have Marko Grujic return the club, the Reds should give serious consideration into allowing Michael Edwards a chance to work his magic and strike a deal that would be favourable for both clubs.

