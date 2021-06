There are times when some games are hyped beyond reason before release, and more often than not, they turn out to be mediocre if not flawed. Well! That’s not the case with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, it seems Insomniac Games have hit a home run with this title, and the general critic consensus can sum up as “The Best Game for the PS5 Yet.” Also, the game hasn’t been released yet if you are wondering, and only the review embargo has opened, and that is what we are rounding up today.