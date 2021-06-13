Cancel
Premier League

Newcastle and Leicester Are 'Now Interested' In Signing Ozan Kabak

By Charlie Webb
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 8 days ago

Liverpool did not decide to permanently sign Ozan Kabak after his loan move from Schalke, but it seems like he has caught the eye of some Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United and Leicester City.

Ozan Kabak had a pretty successful six month loan at Liverpool and the fans really took to the 21-year-old.

Unfortunately the Liverpool hierarchy did not share the same feelings as the fans.

Liverpool decided not to sign Ozan Kabak permanently from Schalke, they had the chance to activate his option to buy for £18 million but Liverpool decided to part ways with Kabak and sign Ibrahima Konate to replace him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ciqv_0aT4UkCV00
Jurgen Klopp talks with Ozan Kabak and Nat Phillips (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

While Kabak was at Liverpool, he formed a very solid partnership with Nat Phillips. The pair stood in for injured Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, they weren't the same level as them two but they put up some admirable performances which eventually helped Liverpool secure Champions League football for next season.

Well according to Sport 1, Kabak has a host of clubs ‘queuing up’ for his signature this summer.

With Schalke getting relegated, they will almost certainly have to sell their 'hottest share’ this summer to help them get promoted to the Bundesliga.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K0uFo_0aT4UkCV00
Ozan Kabak battles for the ball against Newcastle United (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Even though Kabak ‘could not convince’ at Liverpool, he definitely convinced some Premier League clubs that he is more than good enough to play at the top level.

Newcastle United and Leicester City are 'now interested’ in the Turkish International after Liverpool didn't sign him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LGUmM_0aT4UkCV00
Ozan Kabak at his parent club Schalke 

However, Schalke's sporting director, Rouven Schröder, is rejecting all offers for Kabak as the club want to wait until after the European Championships to sell him, as they're hoping if he performances well his price may increase.

At the moment Schalke are hoping to get between £15million and £20million for the 21-year-old. This seems a very fair price for one of Europe's best young centre backs.

Wherever Kabak ends up, they will have a very good centre back who has so much room to improve has a player.

