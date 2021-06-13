Cancel
Eaton, OH

Henny Penny names Chief People Officer

By Register Herald
Eaton Register Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEATON — Henny Penny on Wednesday announced the appointment of Suzanne Birsa as Chief People Officer, effective June 14. Birsa will lead all aspects of Henny Penny’s human resources organization, including employee experience and culture, talent acquisition and retention, employee training and development, performance management, and compensation and benefits. She will also oversee the company’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), well-being, and communications functions.

