Starfield Release Date Revealed

By Tyler Fischer
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, ahead of Bethesda Game Studios, Bethesda, and Xbox unveiling of Starfield to the world, the new sci-fi RPG for PC and Xbox consoles from the developer behind The Elder Scrolls and Fallout, the release date has leaked, courtesy of the game's official website. According to the game's website, it's out on November 11, 2022. In other words, it's well over a year away. In addition to the release date, the game's first-ever proper trailer has also leaked early, courtesy of the Washington Post (watch it here).

comicbook.com
