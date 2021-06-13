Starfield Release Date Revealed

It's been 19 years since the last 2D Metroid and 15 years since we first heard the name Metroid Dread, the long-rumored, oft canceled follow-up to Metroid Fusion and the final chapter in a decades-long story involving the titular alien race and the intergalactic bounty hunter, Samus Aran. Announced at Nintendo's E3 2021 Direct, Metroid Dread is real and coming very soon. Whether you've been a fan since the original or curious why everyone is so pumped for this entry, you've come to the right place. Here's everything we know so far about Metroid Dread.