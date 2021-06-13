Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Danish Soccer Star Christian Eriksen Collapses during Euro 2020 Match against Finland

By Rodolfo Vieira
Posted by 
Amomama
Amomama
 8 days ago

What was supposed to be a good match between Denmark and Finland turned into a very scary moment after 29-year-old Christian Eriksen collapsed on the field during the game.

The scary incident took place at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen and, after Eriksen fell unconscious out of the blue, the match had to be suspended for an hour and a half.

Eriksen, who currently plays for Inter Milan, was walking near the sideline on the 43rd minute when he began to stagger and then falling forward onto the pitch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qpOPe_0aT4TWpQ00

A TERRIFYING MOMENT

His teammates immediately rushed towards him and asked for help from the trainers on the other side. An emergency team was quick to assist the unconscious player lying on the turf.

Simon Kjaer, captain of the Danish national team, asked his teammates to form a circle around Eriksen in order to keep him shielded from the cameras.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iMfsW_0aT4TWpQ00

With tears in their eyes, the Danish players waited as the emergency team performed chest compressions and CPR on the 29-year-old star, who, after ten minutes, was carried off the field on a stretcher.

According to Peter Moeller, the director of the Danish Soccer Federation, Eriksen got a "heart massage" and was awake when he left the pitch, being immediately transported to a hospital right after.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KRKLA_0aT4TWpQ00

WHAT REALLY HAPPENED

Morten Boeson, Denmark's national team doctor, later confirmed that the midfielder suffered a cardiac arrest and that he was "gone" before being resuscitated. He added:

"We started the resuscitation and we managed to do it. How close were we to losing him? I don’t know, but we got him back after one defib [defibrillation], so that’s quite fast.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cfnl2_0aT4TWpQ00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JuuYJ_0aT4TWpQ00

The match was resumed an hour and a half later after both teams agreed to finish the game. It has been reported that the decision was made after Eriksen contacted his teammates through video chat.

Eriksen was lucky as other players have suddenly died on the pitch before, such as Benfica's Miklos Feher back in 2004, Manchester City's Marc-Vivien Foe in 2003 and Alverca's Alex Apolinário in 2021.

Amomama

Amomama

New York City, NY
255K+
Followers
27K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

 https://news.amomama.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Eriksen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Danish#Cpr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Denmark
News Break
Soccer
News Break
World
Soccer
Inter Milan
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFATribal Football

Inter Milan and Denmark midfielder Eriksen discharged from hospital

Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen has been discharged from hospital following a successful operation. The former Tottenham midfielder has been fitted with a implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) to regulate his heart's rhythm, having suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch in Denmark's Euro 2020 opener against Finland. That left him...
SoccerSporting News

Euro 2021: England 0-0 Scotland full match reaction & quotes

Gareth Southgate acknowledged that England did not do enough to win their Group D encounter with Scotland at Wembly Stadium, but added that the result will be a learning curve for his young side at Euro 2020. The Three Lions were unable to break down a heroically stubborn defensive effort...
Soccer101 WIXX

Analysis-Soccer-Toiling Kane not leading England by example

LONDON (Reuters) – Harry Kane is England’s captain, chief goalscorer and talisman, which is great when things are going well, but when the striker is off the boil, as he was horribly again on Friday against Scotland, his sluggishness seems to permeate the whole team. England were desperately short of...
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Ba: Swiss club Lugano sign former Chelsea and Besiktas striker

The 36-year-old is set to continue his career in Switzerland after stints in England, Turkey and Germany. Swiss Super League club Lugano have confirmed the signing of former Chelsea and Besiktas striker Demba Ba on a one-year deal. The Senegal international has been a free agent since April when he...
Premier LeagueMacomb Daily

Kane struggles as England held 0-0 by Scotland at Euro 2020

LONDON — Not even with the Premier League’s top scorer could England find a way past Scotland. Maybe Harry Kane was as much as the problem as the solution. On his good days, Kane is one of the game’s ultimate goal threats for both Tottenham and England. But the sluggish striker never came close to scoring in the 0-0 draw between the two teams Friday at the European Championship.
UEFAthebharatexpressnews.com

UEFA EURO 2020: Dull England held in a 0-0 draw by Scotland at Wembley | Football news

England missed a chance to secure their place in the last 16 of Euro 2020 as Scotland kept their own hopes up with a well-deserved 0-0 draw on Friday. Gareth Southgate’s side would have been assured of moving up from Group D with a victory over their former rivals at Wembley. But lethargic England only managed one shot on target and Scotland’s combative display could easily have won all three points. Despite a flop that saw them booed full time, England have four points and will be certain to qualify if they avoid defeat to the Czech Republic in their final group game on Tuesday.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Pundit names two Prem clubs as ideal home for forgotten Tottenham man

Former Scotland manager Alex McLeish feels both Newcastle and Aston Villa should consider making a move for out-of-favour Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks this summer. Winks, 25, has seemingly slipped way down the pecking order at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. From making 31 Premier League appearances in 2019-2020, he was seen just 15 times in the league last term. The England man was given much more game time in Europe, starting 10 Europa League games for the north Londoners.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Chelsea outsider Ziyech attracting AC Milan interest

Hakim Ziyech finds himself on the outer at Chelsea. Gazzetta dello Sport says the attacker is now “estranged" from manager Thomas Tuchel, suggesting the Blues boss will be happy to see the former Ajax star go. In fact, that relationship is so damaged, that the Italian news website reports that...
Premier LeagueTelegraph

England Euro 2020 squad: our player-by-player verdict on Gareth Southgate's 26

Gareth Southgate took England to the World Cup semi-final in his first tournament as manager, emulating Sir Alf Ramsey and Sir Bobby Robson in 1966 and 1990. He has prepared for his second tournament with warm-up matches against Austria and Romania – both of which ended in 1-0 victories – before finalising his 26-man England squad for Euro 2020 which, after a delay of 12 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, finally began on Friday night in Rome.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Chelsea set to meet £60m transfer clause for Euro 2020 sensation

Chelsea are reportedly ready to meet the release clause in the race to snap up a Liverpool and Arsenal target who is currently turning heads at Euro 2020. Alexander Isak is the name making the headlines, with the forward turning in two outstanding performances in Sweden’s draw with Spain and the win over Slovakia. Isak was a constant threat against a fancied Spanish outfit on Monday night, while he was Man of the Match as the Swedes virtually booked a last-16 spot with a narrow victory on Friday.
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Jurgen Klinsmann remains keen on a Tottenham return

Jurgen Klinsmann says Tottenham are in his “heart” and he would be interested in becoming their new boss. The 56-year-old, who has managed the United States, Bayern Munich and Germany, had two spells as a player with Spurs during the 1990s and remains a popular figure with the fans. Klinsmann...
Premier Leaguefootball-news24.com

Chelsea amongst clubs interested in Wolfsburg’s Maxence Lacroix

Reports stemming from France have credited Chelsea with an interest in Maxence Lacroix. Lacroix is currently plying his trade in the Bundesliga with Vfl Wolfsburg. The German outfit signed Lacroix in August of 2020 from French side FC Sochaux for a fee believed to be around £4.5m. The 21-year-old central...
Premier Leaguesportslens.com

Chelsea fans react to Billy Gilmour’s Euro 2020 display for Scotland

A selection of Chelsea fans heaped praise on Billy Gilmour following his impressive showing for Scotland against England at the European Championships. The young Blues midfielder made his full debut for the national team last night and showed his quality from the centre of the park. The 20-year-old completed 40...
Premier Leagueprovenquality.com

Tottenham and Liverpool keen on Italian attacker

Liverpool and Tottenham are among the teams that are interested in signing Sassuolo winger Domenico Berardi, according to Italian source Gazzetta. The 26-year-old was impressive in the Serie A last season as he went on to score 17 goals from 30 appearances for Sassuolo who finished eighth in the Italian top-flight.