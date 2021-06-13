‘In the Heights,’ Lin-Manuel Miranda adaptation embraced by critics, off to slow start at box office

Before there was "Hamilton," there was "In the Heights." Lin-Manuel Miranda's first hit musical, about the dreams and loves of a group of young people in the predominantly Latino neighborhood of Washington Heights, New York, was originally written when he was a Wesleyan undergraduate. The show landed a movie deal back in 2008, during the its Broadway run. But sometimes, things take a while. Filmed in 2019, in the Manhattan neighborhood in which it's set, "In the Heights" is finally arriving on-screen Thursday, after a yearlong pandemic delay.