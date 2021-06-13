Cancel
‘In the Heights,’ Lin-Manuel Miranda adaptation embraced by critics, off to slow start at box office

By Rebecca Rubin, Variety
Daily Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“In the Heights,” the acclaimed adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway show, didn’t hit all the right notes in its box office debut. The Warner Bros. movie generated a wane $11.4 million from 3,456 U.S. theaters in its first four days of release, below expectations heading into the weekend that suggested the film would reach $20 million. “In the Heights” also opened on HBO Max, the streaming service owned by the studio’s parent company WarnerMedia, though the company didn’t report its digital viewership.

www.dailypress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#In The Heights#Washington Heights#Tom And Jerry#Upper Manhattan#Warnermedia#Fox#Universal
