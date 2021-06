California teams are dominating the NL West, but as the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres get ready for another showdown series starting Monday they’re looking up at the San Francisco Giants in the division standings. Both teams enter on a roll with the Padres coming off a four-game sweep of Cincinnati while the Dodgers easily handled Arizona in a three-game set. The season series has been exciting with San Diego holding a 4-3 edge after taking three of four in LA back in April. We have a strong pitching matchup for Monday’s series opener with nine-game winner Julio Arias taking the bump for LA against Yu Darvish.