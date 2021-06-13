Cancel
The legend of the Stockton Slugger: Nate Diaz returns to the UFC

By Ishan Singh
esquiresg.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUFC 263 saw the return of Nate Diaz—a fighter who never loses, even when he does. At thirty-six years of age, Diaz stepped into the octagon for the first time since 2019. Coming up against Leon Edwards, a top contender who hasn't lost in five years, he had the odds stacked against him. Yet, as he has done time and time again, Diaz walked away as the people's champion even after getting pummeled for the better half of five rounds.

www.esquiresg.com
