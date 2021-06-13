Cancel
NBA

LeBron James says ‘I trust Rob’ when asked if Lakers should run it back

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI will have some input, he always asks for my input, has AD's input, but at the end of the day we want to continue to get better," James said. I trust Rob, I trust Kurt, I trust everyone upstairs that does their diligence and our coaching staff. One doesn't have to look much further than a roster stocked with centers and power forwards to keep James and Anthony Davis from having to downshift positions more often than they'd like to if they want to see the two stars' influence on how this team is...

Lebron James
Anthony Davis
#Lakers#I Trust
