LeBron James says ‘I trust Rob’ when asked if Lakers should run it back

LeBron James didn't exactly leave the Miami Heat on the best terms. "When I decided to leave Miami," James said in 2015, "I'm not going to name any names, I can't do that. But there were some people that I trusted and built relationships with in those four years [who] told me I was making the biggest mistake of my career." He has lived up to his promise not to name names in the years since, but ever since, there has been rampant speculation that he was referring to Heat president Pat Riley. The legendary coach and executive famously challenged his three star free agents to stay together after losing the 2014 NBA Finals, and he would later admit his devastation at losing James to the Cavaliers.