Saucon Valley grad Talitha Diggs captures two NCAA outdoor track medals

By Tom Housenick, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 7 days ago

Saucon Valley graduate Talitha Diggs’ first NCAA outdoor track season ended with two top-four finishes.

Diggs, a freshman at the University of Florida, was second in the 400-meter dash, running a personal best of 50.74 after qualifying with a 51.45 in the semifinals. Texas A&M freshman Athing Mu ran a personal best of 49.57 to win the gold medal.

Florida’s 1,600 relay team, including Diggs on the anchor leg, ran a 3:26.31 to finish fourth.

Diggs earned indoor third- and sixth-place finishes in the same events earlier this year. She has the PIAA Class 3A record in the 400 (52.82) and owns two District 11 marks (24.39 in the 200, 55.92 in the 400).

Morning Call reporter Tom Housenick can be reached at 610-820-6651 or at thousenick@mcall.com

Allentown, PA
The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/
