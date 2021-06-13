Saucon Valley grad Talitha Diggs captures two NCAA outdoor track medals

Saucon Valley graduate Talitha Diggs’ first NCAA outdoor track season ended with two top-four finishes.

Diggs, a freshman at the University of Florida, was second in the 400-meter dash, running a personal best of 50.74 after qualifying with a 51.45 in the semifinals. Texas A&M freshman Athing Mu ran a personal best of 49.57 to win the gold medal.

Florida’s 1,600 relay team, including Diggs on the anchor leg, ran a 3:26.31 to finish fourth.

Diggs earned indoor third- and sixth-place finishes in the same events earlier this year. She has the PIAA Class 3A record in the 400 (52.82) and owns two District 11 marks (24.39 in the 200, 55.92 in the 400).

