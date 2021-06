We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s no secret how much Kitchn editors love Brightland olive oil. We featured the founder, Aishwarya Iyer, back in 2018 and we’ve waxed poetic about her liquid gold ever since. We even included it as a must-have in our most recent grocery edition of Kitchn Essentials. And we were giddy over the Brightland candle, which launched in April. I personally always have at least one bottle of the olive oil on hand at any given time, and have bought at least a few dozen over the years.