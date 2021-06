With the Phoenix Suns breezing through a 4-0 sweep of the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, Los Angeles Lakers fans are again wondering what could have been after the Lakers took the same Suns to six games despite LeBron James not being 100% and Anthony Davis missing a sizable portion of the back half of the series. As Lakers fans have nothing to do other than look back and cast blame, there have been more reasons than injuries being thrown around for why the Lakers are out of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. One person receiving some of the blame — as he usually did from the moment he arrived in L.A. — was Andre Drummond who was added to the roster via the buyout market.