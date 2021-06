President Macron escalates ‘sausage wars’ after saying Northern Eire is NOT in UK | Politics | Information. Emmanuel Macron escalated the “sausage wars” with the “revealing” remark which will clarify his place on the problem. The row has heightened fears that Britain and the EU might be in a full-scale commerce dispute over Northern Eire in per week. The French President’s angle was mentioned to have left the PM shocked when the 2 held a gathering on the G7 and the problem of the Northern Eire protocol was raised. It comes amid briefings that Mr Johnson must decide on whether or not to tear up the protocol in per week or danger having empty cabinets in supermarkets in Northern Eire.