Tropical depression could form in Gulf later this week

Effective: 2021-06-21 15:19:00 Expires: 2021-06-21 22:00:00 Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: For those under a watch or warning, now is the time to initiate preparations according to your tropical cyclone disaster plan specific to your home or business. Current forecast information shows 06W intensifying to a tropical storm Tuesday as it moves into the Philippine Sea. Weaker lean-to structures could see minor damage. Similarly, some vegetation, including banana and papaya trees could be damaged. Lighter objects, including trash bins, could become airborne. It is important to actively listen for forthcoming information from your local National Weather Service office and emergency management agency. Target Area: Rota TROPICAL DEPRESSION 06W FORMS SOUTHEAST OF GUAM .NEW INFORMATION A tropical storm warning is now in effect for Guam, and a tropical storm watch is now in effect for Rota. .AREAS AFFECTED This local statement provides important information and recommended actions for people in Guam and Rota. .Watches/Warnings A tropical storm warning is now in effect for Guam. Tropical storm conditions, including damaging winds of 39 mph or more, are expected Tuesday morning. A tropical storm watch is now in effect for Rota. Tropical storm conditions, including damaging winds of 39 mph or more are possible Tuesday. Please check the latest public and marine forecasts for detailed information about additional hazards. .STORM INFORMATION At 1 PM ChST...the center of Tropical Depression 06W was located near Latitude 11.4N...Longitude 146.9E. This was about 200 miles southeast of Guam and 220 miles south-southeast of Rota. Tropical Depression 06W was moving WNW at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. .SITUATION OVERVIEW Tropical Depression 06W will continue WNW and is expected to pass south of Guam tonight and into Tuesday as it gradually intensifies into a tropical storm Tuesday. A more detailed statement will follow shortly. .PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS .NEXT UPDATE The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service at 9 PM or sooner, if warranted. Tropical Storm Watch in effect