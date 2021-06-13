Cancel
Tropical depression could form in Gulf later this week

By Leigh Morgan
AL.com
 7 days ago
The National Hurricane Center continued to keep a close eye on the southern Gulf of Mexico on Sunday. And now there’s an area off the East Coast to watch, too. An area of low pressure in the Bay of Campeche has caused a large area of rain and storms to form there. The hurricane center said on Sunday afternoon that it has become slightly better organized.

