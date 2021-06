The Utah Jazz beat the Los Angeles Clippers, 117-111, to take a 2-0 series lead in the Western Conference Finals. I know that it’s my job to use my words but it feels like I’m running out of ways to really capture how impactful Rudy Gobert is. My handwritten notes taken during the game are full of things like, “Rudy’s footwork defending multiple people in the paint on one possession is so impressive...Rudy dominant again...Rudy! Rudy! Rudy!” He just continues to prove why he has deserved every one of his three Defensive Player of the Year awards. He finished the game with 13 points, 20 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and was a +14 when he only took five shots. Incredible stuff.