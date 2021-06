The Allen Americans are in Fort Wayne for game three of their best of five series which is tonight (6:30 CDT). It is not a must win game or a win or go home game but if the Americans lose tonight the hole they have dug will be as deep as it can go. Allen is looking for a response to the disappointing loss at home on Saturday when they literally gave the game away and allowed Fort Wayne to tie the series 1-1. Over the seasons the Americans have played well after bad losses and they have rarely lost back to back games this season (five times in 77 games.