Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Durango, CO

Durango Cowboy Poetry Gathering – Outdoor Concert and Barn Dance with the Tim Sullivan Band

durangodowntown.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDurango Cowboy Poetry Gathering – Outdoor Concert and Barn Dance with the Tim Sullivan Band. The 7th Annual Durango Cowboy Poetry Gathering Outdoor Concert and Barn Dance featuring the Tim Sullivan Band will be held Sunday, June 13th from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the River Bend Ranch, 27846 Hwy 550N. Lone Spur Cafe will be serving a choice of their delicious pulled pork or chicken sandwiches, coleslaw or beans, and water, iced tea and/or lemonade for only $10. Scoops of wonderful Cream Bean Berry ice cream will be available. Beer and wine will also be available. We are also hosting a small benefit auction which includes previous Gathering artwork and introducing the 2021 Gathering poster!

durangodowntown.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durango, CO
Entertainment
Local
Colorado Entertainment
City
Durango, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboy Poetry#Barn Dance#The Gathering#Beer#Lone Spur Cafe#Donate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Theater & Dance
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Iran's Raisi says foreign policy won't be limited by nuclear deal

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - President-elect Ebrahim Raisi said on Monday Iran's foreign policy will not be limited by its 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers, holding his first news conference since winning Friday's election. Raisi, 60, a hardliner and strident critic of the West, will take over from pragmatist...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Big U.S. retailers line up deals to take on Amazon Prime Day frenzy

June 21 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) will face challenges from big retailers during its annual Prime Day promotion, as more merchants piggyback on the multibillion-dollar online sales event. Target Corp (TGT.N), Walmart Inc (WMT.N), Bed, Bath & Beyond (BBBY.O), Macy's Inc (M.N) and Kohl's Inc (KSS.N) are some top...
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.
Oregon StatePosted by
CBS News

Man wanted in 3 Oregon deaths arrested in Milwaukee

A man sought in the killings of his father and two other people at a casino campground and in a shooting at a marijuana dispensary in a small Oregon city turned himself in to police in Milwaukee, authorities said Sunday,. Investigators believe Oen Evan Nicholson drove the over 2,000 miles...