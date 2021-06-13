Durango Cowboy Poetry Gathering – Outdoor Concert and Barn Dance with the Tim Sullivan Band. The 7th Annual Durango Cowboy Poetry Gathering Outdoor Concert and Barn Dance featuring the Tim Sullivan Band will be held Sunday, June 13th from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the River Bend Ranch, 27846 Hwy 550N. Lone Spur Cafe will be serving a choice of their delicious pulled pork or chicken sandwiches, coleslaw or beans, and water, iced tea and/or lemonade for only $10. Scoops of wonderful Cream Bean Berry ice cream will be available. Beer and wine will also be available. We are also hosting a small benefit auction which includes previous Gathering artwork and introducing the 2021 Gathering poster!