Biktrix Kutty X Review: Fat-Tire Ebike Folding Folding

The DMV’s premier shop for sales and repairs shares what to look for when you want to transport your bikes by car, truck, or SUV. Ever since the pandemic, sales of bicycles have skyrocketed, as people have turned to two wheels for a socially distanced form of exercise, commuting, and recreation. While it’s fun to ride in your subdivision or explore the trails surrounding your neighborhood, a bike rack gives you the freedom to cover more ground and venture well beyond your backyard. That’s especially helpful in the DC area, where we are blessed with an elaborate network of well-maintained paved and mountain trails. Steve Beheler is operations manager of Spokes Etc., arguably the most popular and best locally owned chain of shops in DMV. Founded in 1986, the company now operates six shops in NoVA, carries the largest amount of in-stock bikes and accessories in the area, and is the only dealer in the Mid-Atlantic offering customers a choice between Trek, Specialized, and Giant—the three largest brands in the industry. If you’re in the market for a rack but just can’t seem to make heads or tails of your options or what you might need, Beheler shares his tips and advice on what to look for: