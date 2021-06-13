Pokémon cards are in full swing. So Hate Undergraduate Degrees

Just four days after I wondered whatever happened to the Pokémon GO and Pokémon TCG collaboration that was announced for May 2021 this year, we finally have received an update. Niantic and The Pokémon Company revealed the artwork for the card, a Professor's Research Trainer Supporter featuring Niantic's character, Professor Willow. The card features Meltan clinging to the professor's back, likely in homage to the fact that Meltan is the only species to have debuted in Pokémon GO before the main series. The card is SWSH178, which makes it part of the ongoing era's Black Star Promo collection. This numbering is pretty far out from what we're currently getting from other TCG products, so binder collectors may find their Professor Willow card sitting lonely on that page for some time, as we're just now getting into the 110s and 120s with the Chilling Reign and Evolving Skies promos that have been announced. In addition to the artwork and set information, the Pokémon Company announced how this card can currently be obtained. Let's get into it.