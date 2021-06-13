Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Spending on this year’s global ad will increase

By NewsReport
Wiredpr News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobal advertising spending is projected to rise this year, to a record 14 per cent as the world economy emerges from the pandemic, the summer of sport and consumerism. Magna, a research team that is part of IPG Mediabrands, estimates that global spending by marketers will increase by $ 78 billion to $ 657 billion, driven primarily by the booming digital advertising market.

www.wiredprnews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Digital Advertising#Online Marketing#Marketing Spending#Digital Media#Ipg Mediabrands#Wpp#Omnicom#Magna
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Alibaba
News Break
Google
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Related
Marketsinsideradio.com

Radio Outpaces Industry in Year-Over-Year Ad Spend Growth.

While the U.S.'s total national-advertiser investment in media continued to rebound in May, with a 56% increase compared to a year ago, the spend on radio was up 122% year-over-year, according to Standard Media Index. That follows a month where radio's ad spend was ahead of the worst-of-COVID April 2020 by 80%, signaling that radio is currently outpacing other media in its comeback, although still off by 21% vs. where it was in May of 2019.
Marketsminernews.io

Freelance Platforms Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Fiverr, Upwork, Freelancer.com

The latest research on “Global Freelance Platforms Report 2021” offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the “Market”.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Current Trends in International E-commerce Market 2021 Growth Industry Analysis, and In-Depth Regional Research | Top Companies-AliExpress, Haitao, Osell, Ymatou

The research report on “Global International E-commerce Market 2021” delivers a detailed prognosis on the current and forecast market situation of International E-commerce in the assessment period, 2021-2026. The report examines International E-commerce market growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in International E-commerce industry, a market share of product type, application and scope of a region in detail. The International E-commerce report also consists of key drivers and limiting factors that affect the International E-commerce market growth, change in industry trends or challenges faced by International E-commerce manufacturers in forecast years.
Marketsmediapost.com

Ad Spending Surges 56% In May, All Media Except Magazines Rise

U.S. ad spending continued to rebound in May, according to a new, enriched database from Standard Media Index. The data, which is derived from SMI's expanded pool of actual media buys contributed by major agency holding companies, includes IPG Mediabrands, which announced in February that it was rejoining SMI's cooperative pool, and which beginning this month has been reincorporated.
EconomyEditor and Puplisher

Ad Spending Surges 56 Percent in May

U.S. ad spending continued to rebound in May, according to a new, enriched database from Standard Media Index. The data, which is derived from SMI's expanded pool of actual media buys contributed by major agency holding companies, includes IPG Mediabrands, which announced in February that it was rejoining SMI's cooperative pool, and which beginning this month has been reincorporated.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

TripleLift & GroupM Join Forces To Drive Ad Spend To Minority-Owned Publishers

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TripleLift , one of the fastest-growing ad tech companies in the world, and GroupM, the world's largest buyer of media, have partnered on TripleLift's "Underrepresented Voices" Exchange Traded Deal to help buyers direct more spend to minority-owned publishers. The initiative is a curated deal of ad impressions that run solely on websites owned by Black, Latinx, AAPI, and LGBTQ+ media company operators. GroupM is the first holding company to formally support the effort. TripleLift is waiving their fees so that more dollars go directly to the publishers.
Marketsinsideradio.com

Revised Forecasts Bring A 10.6% Gain In Worldwide Ad Spending.

With revised forecasts from GroupM and Magna, which both boosted their global ad outlooks for 2021, the consensus on Madison Avenue is for a gain of 10.6% in worldwide ad spending, MediaPost reports. That’s a 3.3 percentage point improvement from January 2020, when the Big 4 agency groups called for ad growth of 7.3% for 2021.
Marketsmobileeurope.co.uk

Global telecoms equipment spend up 15% in Q1

Research house Dell’Oro Group says preliminary data about the equipment market indicates its up 15% on the same period last year. This continues the upward trend of consecutive years of growth from 2018 to 2020. The research includes broadband access, microwave & optical transport, mobile core and RAN, service providers...
Public Healthgranthshala.com

Ad spending expected to hit new highs post-COVID

According to a new report, the advertising market is poised for a big rebound as the pandemic rages on. According to the latest forecast from Media Investments, US ad sales are expected to hit a new all-time high of $259 billion this year – 12.5 percent – while global ad spend is seen this year at a record $657 billion – up 14 percent. Intelligence company Magna.
BusinessPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Global, U.S. Ad Spending to Hit Records on COVID Rebound: Forecast

Worldwide spending will reach $657 billion thanks to a record gain of 14 percent, while the U.S. will record its strongest growth rate in 40 years, according to Magna. The economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic will lead to a record 14 percent gain in global advertising spending this year to a record $657 billion, according to the latest forecast from media investment and intelligence company Magna.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Internet Ad Spending Market 2021 Rising Latest Advancements, Growing Demands And Business Opportunities By 2031

The Worldwide Internet Ad Spending Market research report 2021 is broken down into chapters, that can be introduced by the executive summary. It is the introductory region of the chapter, including facts about Internet Ad Spending marketplace statistics, the two the historical and estimates. The executive overview in Internet Ad Spending market trends gives a quick in regards to the sections and also the reasons for the progress or drop throughout the forecast period 2022-2031.
Marketsmorningbrew.com

A GroupM exec explains its revised 2021 ad spend projection

GroupM released its US midyear forecast on Thursday—and 2021’s ad spend really went ahead and said 🚀🚀🚀 to previous predictions. In March, the media investment company predicted US ad spending would expand by 15% in 2021 compared to 2020 (excluding political ad spending). Now, it's revised that prediction to +22%.
Softwarenysenasdaqlive.com

Global IT spending by Online Service and Application Market is said to have a potential scope for growth in the years by 2025- Cisco, HP, IBM, Oracle , Ciklum

Global IT spending by Online Service and Application Market 2020-2025. The report covers complete analysis of the Global IT spending by Online Service and Application Market on the basis of regional and global level. The report comprises several drivers and restraints of the Global IT spending by Online Service and Application Market. Likewise, it covers the complete segmentation analysis such as type, application, and region. This report provides IT spending by Online Service and Application Market key Manufactures, industry chain analysis, competitive insights, and macroeconomic analysis. Global IT spending by Online Service and Application Market report provides the latest forecast market data, industry trends, and technological innovations. The in-depth view of Global IT spending by Online Service and Application Market industry on the basis of market size, market growth, opportunities, and development plans offered by the report analysis. The forecast information, SWOT analysis, and feasibility study are the energetic aspects studied in this report. Along with that PESTEL analysis is also considered to be another major aspect in the market study.
InternetPosted by
Reuters

Ad spending surge makes Big Tech bigger

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Get ready for even more ads in your social media feeds. GroupM, the media investment arm of WPP, revised its 2021 forecast for how much companies will spend on advertising in the United States and is now expecting growth of 22% year-over-year versus the prior 15% increase. Excluding political campaigns, the total $276 billion ad haul is $37 billion more than what was spent in 2019.
Marketsnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Cloud Security Solutions Market Sluggish Growth Rate Foreseen by 2021-2027 with Covid-19 Impact – The Manomet Current | #emailsecurity

This Cloud Security Solutions market report provides a comprehensive assessment of the market’s current state and future prospects. The market and its essential aspects are easily understood by organizations. It also conducts research on the market’s framework within the industry as a whole. Market size, trend analysis, major suppliers, competitive landscape, trade data, and market trends of some regions are only a few of the significant factors mentioned in this Cloud Security Solutions market report. This competition Analysis study covers some key business indicators to assist industry players in formulating company goals. It includes information on the market’s input impedance value, regional zones such as North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East, and the number of key enterprises that operate in the industry. This Cloud Security Solutions market report illustrates how advancements will affect general business development and market opportunities.
Businessnewsfromwales.co.uk

Welsh Citizens Increase Spending by £2,149 with increased digital engagement in 2021

Over the last 12 months, many local authorities have repurposed their regional strategies with the emphasis very much centred on digitisation, and according to a report published by Lloyds Bank, Welsh citizens increased their online transactions by 31% in the last year. The average spend per transaction was £60, while the total per person per annum rose to £2,149.
Businessmediapost.com

Ahead Of Prime Day, Amazon Did Not Dramatically Increase Ad Spend

MediaRadar published an analysis on Monday of the top five retail advertisers, analyzing the amount spent this year from January 1-June 10 across digital, TV and print for Walmart, Amazon, Office Depot, Home Depot, and Target. The top five companies collectively spent $1.03 billion year-to-date -- up 8% when compared...
MarketsWEIS

Cosmetic Sponge Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2027 Covid-19 Analysis

The report title “Cosmetic Sponge market” is the depiction of a potent and efficient outlook of the business and market scenario. It provides thorough insights into the various industry traits like policies, trends, and key players working in numerous regions. In order to provide precise and significant data related to market scenario and growth, analysts use qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques. Industry players will take effective decision-making with the help of insights provided in the report. On the whole, the report serves as an efficient medium to attain a competitive edge over their competitors and get lasting success in the Cosmetic Sponge Market.
Marketsmediapost.com

GroupM: Top 25 Media Cos Surpass $427 Billion In Ad Spending

The top 25 media companies now represent more than $427 billion -- two-thirds of all ad spending -- according to an analysis of company reports for 2020, compiled by GroupM's Business Intelligence unit. That's up from a 42% share of total ad spending just four years ago, illustrating just …