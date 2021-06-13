The 10 Best Pull-Up Bars to Help Men Get Fit At Home
Pull-ups are a classic for a reason. They are one of the most effective bodyweight exercises, helping strengthen your back, shoulders, arms, chest, and core. Depending on the grip position you use, you can modify the exercise to target your lats, traps, deltoids, biceps, pecs, forearms, abs, and rotator cuff muscles. As a functional exercise, the strength you build from regularly doing pull-ups also carries over to many other lifts, such as deadlifts and squats, and develops core strength and stability applicable to nearly all movements.