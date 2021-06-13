Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

The 10 Best Pull-Up Bars to Help Men Get Fit At Home

themanual.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePull-ups are a classic for a reason. They are one of the most effective bodyweight exercises, helping strengthen your back, shoulders, arms, chest, and core. Depending on the grip position you use, you can modify the exercise to target your lats, traps, deltoids, biceps, pecs, forearms, abs, and rotator cuff muscles. As a functional exercise, the strength you build from regularly doing pull-ups also carries over to many other lifts, such as deadlifts and squats, and develops core strength and stability applicable to nearly all movements.

www.themanual.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness Equipment#Outdoor Fitness#Exercise Equipment#Bdl#Trx#Gronk Fitness#Multifunctional
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Workouts
Related
Yakima, WAnbcrightnow.com

Fit is the New Skinny: Get Fit, Girls with Grit

YAKIMA, WA - Girls with Grit helps women become strong in more ways than one; from hiking and mountain biking to trail running and paddleboarding clinics, these activities are for all ages and all fitness levels. A lot of women don't think they can do these things but they can...
Workoutsyours.co.uk

The best fitness DVDs to keep you exercising at home

There are lots of great ways to stay active if you can't get into a gym, and these include fitness DVDs. We know the importance of exercise to your mental and physical wellbeing, and while you might not be able to get to the gym for various reasons, you can still keep active. There's plenty of evidence that exercise helps you feel younger too.
FitnessDestructoid

Knockout Home Fitness wants to get you sweating all over your Joy-Con

If you know anything about me from my years on this site, it’s that I’ve struggled with my weight for most of my life. It’s my Absolute Virtue, the nigh-unbeatable boss I can’t defeat no matter how many home fitness video games I buy. Just when I think I’m gaining ground on it, that jerk casts Benediction and I have to start all over. But I keep trying, and chances are, I’ll still be working at defeating that foe when Xseed’s Knockout Home Fitness arrives this fall for Nintendo Switch.
Workoutsbodyrock.tv

HELLS BELLS Full-Body 20 Minute Kettlebell Workout

Want a fast and fiery pick-me-up? Then smash this 20 minute kettlebell workout and get instantly energized. All you need is a kettlebell and in a short time, you’ll start feeling as amazing as you are. This workout trains your whole body, with a focus on your booty thanks to...
Weight Lossatoallinks.com

Choosing the Best Gym Equipment For Home Fitness

If you have a goal of losing weight or building more muscle strength, finding the best gym equipment for house might seem like the perfect place to start. After all, a personal trainer can help you find the right equipment and help you tailor your workouts to your specific needs and goals. But before you head out to a fitness equipment specialty store, take some time to consider where you are in your fitness goals. Losing weight or building up muscle strength is something that’s different for everyone, but there are some common goals that every member of the general public can have.
Workoutsboxrox.com

How to Build Muscle and Increase Strength: The 5 x 5 Program

With this series on how to build muscle and strength, you will learn which program is right for you, what to eat and how to reach your athletic goals. The first vital point is nutrition. Without a solid nutritional base, you will not see results, no matter how hard you train.
Workoutsacefitness.org

The 10 Best Exercises for Men

Bench press. Lat pulldown. Biceps curls. Ab crunches. Leg press. For many men, these are their go-to choices for strength-training workouts. While these exercises can certainly help increase strength or improve definition, each one focuses on just one body part or muscle group at a time, which isn’t actually the way muscles are designed to function. And men who’ve been doing these exercises for an extended period of time might find they’ve hit a plateau and their workouts aren’t producing the same results. The solution is to change up a workout routine to add new exercises that use different muscles or, at the very least, use the same muscles but in different ways.
Weight LossSiliconera

FiNC Home Fit Heading West as Knockout Home Fitness

Revealed its third mystery title for E3 2021. It is Knockout Home Fitness, a localization of FiNC Home Fit. Like Ring Fit Adventure and Fitness Boxing, it is designed to help Switch owners exercise with the system. This one’s gimmick is that it uses boxing and martial arts moves to help you train. There are even virtual trainers.
FitnessPosted by
Mens Journal

Smart Home Gym Equipment to Level Up Your Fitness

We want you to turn your living room into a hotbox. (No, we don’t mean the smoke-filled Camaro from your high school days.) We mean we want you to transform any spare space into your sweat gauntlet in lieu of a gym. As such, we’re putting the spotlight on five pieces of smart home gym equipment that provide personalized attention from virtual trainers, progressive challenges via artificial intelligence and detailed insight thanks to sensors. Best of all, no one will know if (read: when) you drag your dog-tired body into the bathroom and sit in the shower for 45 minutes post-workout. It’s your world.
LifestyleZDNet

Best camping gear in 2021: Tech to help you get away

Summer is here, and that means the return of camping and road trips! The thing I missed the most during lockdown was not being able to get into the outdoors for extended periods of time and just chill. Well, this year, I had the opportunity to go to Scotland for...
Workoutsatoallinks.com

The Best Fitness Equipment for Beginners and Experts

The Aeropilates Reformer 651 offers an excellent cardio rebounder which allows you to work your heart out in a safe manner. The benefits of using this equipment include the fact that it can give you that ‘pumping action’ that you would probably get from a more traditional cardio machine. With the large stand that comes with the Aeropilates Reformer 651 , you can get in a standard position and then return to your comfortable sitting position. This gives you the benefit of being able to stretch fully.
Workoutsupmc.com

Getting Fit at Home: No Equipment, No Problem

Do you want to improve your fitness, but you’re not keen on going to a gym? Are you eager to build muscle and endurance, but don’t have any fitness equipment?. No problem! The only thing you need to get fit is a small space to exercise. And if you need a slightly bigger space? Head outside.
ShoppingPosted by
GQMagazine

The Best Men's Bracelets on Amazon Will Add Some Sizzle to Your Summer Fits

Looking for the best men's bracelets on Amazon but wary of putting in the fingerwork? Consider it your lucky day. Trawling through the Bezos-built megastore isn't exactly a soothing shopping experience, so we did it for you. (It's a labor of love, really.) And, as it turns out, the second biggest retailer in the world is jam-packed with wallet-friendly options that offer the perfect jolt of timely cool if your wristwear game's been lacking. Precious gemstones these aren't. They are, however, surprisingly sexy, affordable bracelets you can add to your cart alongside a jumbo-sized tub of cult-loved moisturizing cream and more than a few summer-ready menswear essentials.
Fitnesspsychologytoday.com

9 Ways to Help an Overweight Friend Get Fit

Understand that overweight people know they are overweight; they don’t need you to remind them. Let them bring it up, and refrain from lecturing. Offer positivity, support, and inspiration to let them know you have their back. Overweight and obese people know they are overweight, and they know they are...
WorkoutsPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

The 5 Best CrossFit Shoes for Any WOD, According to a Trainer

Unlike your one-trick pony running shoes, the ultimate sole mate for your CrossFit workouts needs to withstand everything from hoisting heavy weights to climbing rope and busting heart-pounding burpees. And yes, running. But with so many options for cross-training pairs, it can be hard to choose one that checks all...
WorkoutsPosted by
SELF

A Full-Body Strength Workout That Has Just 5 Moves

If you want to start lifting heavier weights, a full-body strength workout is a must to add to your routine. And you don’t need to go overboard on the number of exercises to get it done. When you’re looking to get stronger, the exercises you choose and how you program...
Workoutsbarbend.com

Win a Home Gym Set from Kettlebell Kings!

Summer gains are in full swing. So we’re partnering with @kettlebellkings and @kbkliving.fit for a full home gym giveaway! It’s a LOT of gear:. Contest runs from now until June 26th. Must be 18 years or older and located in the continental US. This contest is not affiliated with Instagram.