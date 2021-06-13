Turkey ‘s vision of NATO in the age of global challenges Reviews

The Alliance must have a clear vision to meet new security challenges and must commit to the support of its members. Turkey has been a strong ally of NATO since it joined the alliance in 1952. We have always been at the forefront of meeting the challenges of our common security. Participating in important missions around the world and organizing NATO’s strategic assets on our ground are a testament to our strong commitment to the alliance. Turkey has taken strong leadership roles in NATO missions in Afghanistan, Iraq and other countries.