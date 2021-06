Oceanside CA— Oceanside Cultural Arts Foundation was pleased to award three arts scholarships to local graduating seniors. From Carlsbad High School received her award for voice. She performed with the Carlsbad Show choir for four years, Ikea was also a member of the interpretive dance team at her church which gave her the opportunity to teach younger children various dance routines, Her goal is to pursue a career where she can share this love of music and dance with others, especially children. She plans on attending Young Americans School for Performing Arts where she will pursue a degree in music with the goal of honing her vocal skills and developing teaching strategies in order to pursue a career where she can share this love of music and dance with others, especially children.