After spending the past month making his plea to go deeper into games, Joey Lucchesi finally got a longer leash from the Mets. On Friday night, Lucchesi for the first time this season faced an opposing lineup the third time through the order. It was a big step for Lucchesi, who last faced a hitter for the third time while pitching for the Padres in 2019. The Mets, this season, had been reluctant to let him go deeper into his outings after a rough start to the year.