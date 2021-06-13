Cilta-Cel Induces Deep, Durable Responses in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma
Ciltacabtagene autoleucel continued to yield early, deep, and durable responses after longer follow-up in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) continued to yield early, deep, and durable responses after longer follow-up in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (MM) with a manageable safety profile, according to updated results from the CARTITUDE-1 trial presented at the 2021 European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress.www.onclive.com