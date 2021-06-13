Cilta-Cel Induces Deep, Durable Responses in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

Updated analysis from the MonumentTAL-1 trial showed the benefits of the recommended phase II dose of talquetamab in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. An updated analysis of the phase 1 MonumentTAL-1 trial (NCT03399799) showed the recommended phase II dose (RP2D) of talquetamab was durable and continuous compared with a subcutaneous dose, with an overall response rate of 70%, especially in triple-refractory (65.2%) and penta-refractory (83.3%) patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) multiple myeloma, in a presentation during the 2021 virtual ASCO Annual Meeting.1.