Cilta-Cel Induces Deep, Durable Responses in Relapsed/Refractory Multiple Myeloma

By Kristie L. Kahl
onclive.com
 8 days ago

Ciltacabtagene autoleucel continued to yield early, deep, and durable responses after longer follow-up in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) continued to yield early, deep, and durable responses after longer follow-up in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (MM) with a manageable safety profile, according to updated results from the CARTITUDE-1 trial presented at the 2021 European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress.

www.onclive.com
