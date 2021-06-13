The 5 Best Features of Cloze for Seamless Business Management

One of the most critical intern positions at NSTEM is becoming a member of the Business Management Team which collaborates on time sensitive and comprehensive decisions that impact the entire organization. Interns in this team will do market research and writing projects; legal research and implementation of findings; trademark work; handbook design, business and project plans and Standard Operating Procedures, and pitching the highest level partnerships. Collectively the department team members work in concert to bring tangible results to our expansion. They assist the President and CEO in directing all the teams above to maximize output with minimizing effort. The Business Management Team also is responsible for curating a $200 million Resource Library and discovers, evaluates, and enters these resources into the library. Additionally, the Business Management Team collaborates frequently with other departments such as Social Media, Website, Public Relations, and more.