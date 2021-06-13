Cancel
Seeing More: Hockney and Van Gogh’s Nature at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

By Lauren Moya Ford
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA single blade of grass might not matter much to the average person, but for Vincent Van Gogh, it was the key to an entire world. “This blade of grass leads [a man] to draw all the plants, then the seasons, [and] the broad features of landscape,” he writes to his brother Theo in 1888. More than a century later, English artist David Hockney seems to agree. In a 2019 video, he explains, “When you’re drawing one blade of grass, you’re looking, and then you see the other blades of grass, and you’re always seeing more.”

When it comes to famous, highly-regarded artists, you kind of can’t get any more top tier than Lucian Freud and David Hockney; fittingly, Freud’s portrait of Hockney will be unveiled as a centerpiece of Sotheby’s British Art Evening Sale: Modern/Contemporary in London on June 29th. Given the extraordinary legacy of both these artists, this painting is anticipated to sell for between £8,000,000 and £12,000,000. The two artists met decades before the portrait was eventually painted, and the execution of the painting took place in 2002, when Freud was approaching the age of 80 and Hockney was 65. Therefore, at this stage, you could argue that both these men were enjoying the payoff of decades of labor.