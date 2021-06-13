Seeing More: Hockney and Van Gogh’s Nature at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston

There is a sensory condition where the sound of a certain pitch or musical note inspires a color in the brain. Known as “chromesthesia,” art historians believed that Vincent Van Gogh may have experienced this, which could explain his highly colorful paintings. He played piano as a child, and in his letters, speaks about his love for music and that for him, sound had colors. Imagine hearing that during Van Gogh’s time – the late 1800’s – surely those around him would have thought him mad. And yet, it may have been a true gift. Guests attending the spectacular Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit New York opening this month will be able to try this out for themselves by standing inside booths, one for every color, and hear what researchers imagine Van Gogh was hearing. In the purple booth, for example, the pitch that corresponds to that color’s frequency is G4 note.