Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Vintage Jewelry For Today’s Woman

By Beth Bernstein
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lana Turner wears a Turquoise and diamond necklace by David Webb in Madam X. Ali McGraw wears The Cartier Love Bracelet in The Getaway. From the optimistic 1950s of cocktail parties and the suburban life, following World War II to the newfound freedom of women liberation movement in the 1960s-70s – the mid to later 20th century is witnessing a revival among vintage jewelry fans as well as new enthusiasts who have has found that many of these designs are both collectible and wearable.

www.forbes.com
Forbes

Forbes

218K+
Followers
54K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Halston
Person
Elsa Peretti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry Design#Gold Jewelry#White Gold#Vintage Jewelry#Botier Inc#Tiffany Co#Bulgari#Belle Epoque#Art Deco#Van Cleef Arpels#Delphe Collection#French#Pelouse#Shreve Crump Low#Schlumberger
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Apparel
Related
Designers & Collectionsmorningbrew.com

Kendra Scott rolls out men’s jewelry collection

We’ve all been looking for bright spots throughout the pandemic. Jewelry sales were up 106.1% from March 2019 to March 2021, per April Mastercard SpendingPulse data. That increase is higher than apparel, hardware, furniture, and general e-commerce sales. Bling ring: One segment that’s especially eye-catching: men’s jewelry. Tiffany and Co....
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

The 29 Best Men’s Jewelry Brands to Know and Gift for Father’s Day

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Much to our delight, the best men’s jewelry has been evolving. Husbands, boyfriends, friends, fathers, sons have so much more to pick from than a chain necklace or a leather wrap bracelet—and even those have gotten better if that’s still your fancy. Think stones, color, mixed materials, and sometimes a bit of sparkle for the more daring of the lot.
Beauty & Fashionparadisecoast.com

Vintage Charm

Vintage Charm is a treasure trove of unique items from artwork to jewelry to home decor and more. The boutique is filled with whimsical, romantic charm and features local artists and items collected over decades, including the artwork of owner Carol Zolan’s late husband, impressionist painter Richard Judson Zolan and a jewelry collection that includes more than 100 earrings from the 1950s and ’60s.
Designers & CollectionsHypebae

Update Your Jewelry Collection With seree's Jade Designs

Seree, a New York-based jewelry label that creates designs using jade, is expanding its offerings with two collections dubbed “Jade+” and “seree lab.” Building on the original line of classic earrings, necklaces, bracelets and rings, the brand mix-matches jade with a variety of materials like pearls and silver. Leading the...
Designers & CollectionsElle

This Miley Tee? It's Vintage.

Picture this: It’s early March 2020. You’re in the 187th row (it’s all you could afford, but you’re just happy to be there) at the first stop of Billie Eilish’s world tour. You’re wearing a vintage *NSync tee celebrating the anniversary of their pop classic No Strings Attached. Your best friend is beside you, wearing a throwback Selena Quintanilla-Pérez shirt. Neither one of you has a care in the world.
Beauty & Fashionlansingcitypulse.com

Favorite Things: Mandi Peterson and her mother’s jewelry box

One of Mandi Peterson’s prized possessions is her late mother’s jewelry box. Since her mother’s passing, the little heirloom has been a powerful tool for Peterson to reconnect with her memories and experience a warming sense of comforting nostalgia. My mother passed away two years ago, and my sister and...
ApparelNYLON

Sisterfriend’s Playful Fine Jewelry Will Bring You Joy

It started with an alien ring for Sisterfriend, a Philadelphia-based brand that offers fine jewelry in playful styles. (Hence, the Tiny Alien Ring that you can get in 10-karat gold or sterling silver with eyes made of opal, sapphire, or pearl.) Friends and now co-founders Lisa Maita and Kelli Mercado-Waldron originally created the design upon the request of Mercado-Waldron, a buyer-turned-stylist, who asked Maita — who’s climbed the ranks of the jewelry industry in the city’s Jewelers' Row since she was 16 years old — to create a ring in the shape of an alien for her.
Apparelartfixdaily.com

Prices Soar at Doyle’s Important Jewelry Auction as Sale Total Doubles Expectations

(ARTFIXdaily.com) Prices soared at Doyle's June 17 auction of Important Jewelry reflecting the current robust market and Doyle's ability to achieve exceptional prices. Bidders from around the globe vied for luxurious jewelry from prominent collections and distinguished estates across the country. Among the dazzling offerings were jewels by the world’s most prestigious makers, including Graff, Cartier, Harry Winston, David Webb, Van Cleef & Arpels and Tiffany & Co.
Designers & CollectionsJewelers Circular Keystone Online

How She’s Managing: Jewelry Designer And Educator Kristin Hanson

Every Thursday during the pandemic, we’re checking in on members of the jewelry trade in an attempt to glean shareable tips for doing business—and reentering our “normal” lives, both professionally and personally—during the COVID-19 crisis. Today we hear from fine jewelry designer Kristin Hanson, who’s based in New York’s Hudson...
Apparelzobuz.com

Handmade Jewelry Trends in 2021

One of the loveliest things 2020 taught us was a renewed love of making things by hand. Jewelry trends for 2021 are no exception. It doesn’t matter if you don’t leave the house much, each day is worth celebrating. What better way to do it than with an exquisite piece of handmade jewelry?
Beauty & FashionJewelers Circular Keystone Online

What the Jewelry Industry Can Learn From Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret has been synonymous with its Angels—a flock of flawless supermodels in push-up bras and angel wings televised in over-the-top runway shows broadcast on TV—for decades. But what was once perceived as fun and aspirational is now a turnoff for consumers, who in recent years soured on the brand’s...
Apparelinputmag.com

Supreme’s dropping vintage-inspired sunglasses and ’70s denim sets this week

After dropping an $11,000 branded Sea-Doo watercraft last week, Supreme is leaving high-tech behind in favor of vintage styles. As teased on the brand’s Instagram, this week’s launch includes an array of retro-looking sunglasses, which pair well with equally nostalgic apparel and sneakers dropping alongside the shades. Supreme has made...
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

Double Sided Silk Scarf Of Pink Landscape

Add it to your wishlist and we will email you when it comes back in stock. There aren't any reviews for this product yet. Some recent customer reviews of the Jessie Zhao New York collection:. Silk Scarf With Night Sky Landscape (L) Excellent product, attractively packaged, promptly delivered. Looking forward...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Nature Key Inspiration for Gucci’s Second High Jewelry Collection

MILAN — Nature continues to be a boundless source of inspiration for Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele. The Florence-based house is presenting its second high jewelry collection, which Michele named Hortus Deliciarum, or “Garden of Delights,” from Latin to English. The presentation will be staged at the mid-19th-century, neoclassical residence...
Designers & CollectionsElle

Jodie Turner-Smith Is the Face of Gucci's New High Jewelry Collection

Gucci is leaning deeper into decadent maximalism–and Mother Nature motifs—with the second entry in the brand's High Jewelry collection, named Hortus Deliciarum, or “Garden of Delights.” And the Eve draped in such Biblical imagery is none other than actress Jodie Turner-Smith, whose turn in the 2019 film Queen & Slim propelled her into a starring (yet frustratingly controversial) role in the 2021 British period drama Anne Boleyn. As the new face of the Hortus Deliciarum collection (and an ELLE cover), she evokes a natural Hollywood romance that takes cues from mythology and proverb alike.
Drinkspapermag.com

Vera Wang Debuts 'PARTY' Prosecco

Fashion designer and style icon Vera Wang has built a lifestyle brand based on sophistication, elegance and celebration. From womenswear and bridal couture, she's also expanded her empire to include beauty, home, accessories, publishing and beyond. Her latest venture is in the food and beverage realm. The renowned bridal couturier...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Robb Report

Rare Jewels From Bulgari, Cartier and Harry Winston Take Center Stage at Phillips’ Next Auction

Rare gems top the menu in Phillip’s June 25 New York Jewels auction. A royal blue Burmese sapphire, a Colombian emerald, an ancient numismatic necklace by Bulgari and a one-of-a-kind necklace being sold for charity are among the treasures up for grabs. Signed pieces are also part of the show, including jewels made by Harry Winston, Cartier and Graff.
Designers & CollectionsPopSugar

There's a Reason Why You've Been Seeing Notte Jewelry's 2000s-Inspired Pieces Everywhere

In case you haven't noticed, 2000s jewelry is back and better than ever. One such designer making her mark in the nostalgic jewelry field is Jessica Tse of Notte Jewelry. (Fun fact: Jessica was a former accessories trend director before starting her jewelry line!) We spoke with the designer of the dreamy brand that will make you feel like it's 2003 again with its bright and whimsical designs.
Apparelhypebeast.com

BILLY's Tokyo Presents Premium PUMA Suede Vintage Collaboration

Japanese retailer BILLY’s Tokyo has teamed with for a versatile take on the classic Suede. Making use of BILLY’s signature navy hue and featuring details centered around the plethora of lace options that have made their mark on the Suede, the style is equal parts hip-hop homage and highly detailed history lesson.