Vintage Jewelry For Today’s Woman

Much to our delight, the best men's jewelry has been evolving. Husbands, boyfriends, friends, fathers, sons have so much more to pick from than a chain necklace or a leather wrap bracelet—and even those have gotten better if that's still your fancy. Think stones, color, mixed materials, and sometimes a bit of sparkle for the more daring of the lot.