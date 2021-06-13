Vintage Jewelry For Today’s Woman
Lana Turner wears a Turquoise and diamond necklace by David Webb in Madam X. Ali McGraw wears The Cartier Love Bracelet in The Getaway. From the optimistic 1950s of cocktail parties and the suburban life, following World War II to the newfound freedom of women liberation movement in the 1960s-70s – the mid to later 20th century is witnessing a revival among vintage jewelry fans as well as new enthusiasts who have has found that many of these designs are both collectible and wearable.www.forbes.com