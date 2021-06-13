Cancel
Apple Handed the Justice Department Data on White House Counsel Donald McGahn: NYT

By Barbie Latza Nadeau
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 7 days ago
Former White House Counsel Donald McGahn and his wife were told by Apple in May that data from their phones was handed over to the Justice Department on a subpoena in February 2018, the New York Times reports. The phone giant was blocked from disclosing the information due to gag orders by the Justice Department that have reportedly been lifted. The content of the data has not been reported, and it is not known if McGahn was under scrutiny or if someone else he was in contact with was targeted by the F.B.I. The new revelation comes as seizures of data on reporters and Democratic members of Congress by the Trump-era DOJ has been widely criticized.

