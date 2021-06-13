WVU’s McCabe Sets School Record Again, Earns All-America Honors In NCAA Finals

COLUMBUS, Ohio – All four Ohio State Buckeyes who competed Wednesday evening at the NCAA Track & Field Championships, taking place at Hayward Stadium on the Eugene, Ore., campus of the University of Oregon, earned second-team All-America honors for their efforts as part of the 4×100-meter relay team. In addition, Tyler Johnson, the senior from Dayton who has won Big Ten Conference indoor and outdoor titles this year in the 400 meters, qualified for the finals Friday night in his specialty. Johnson won his 400 heat – heat No. 2 – from Lane 9 in 45.33 to qualify second overall. He’ll run for a national championship at 9:02 p.m. EDT Friday evening. The 4×100 was clean, quick and with all four sprinters a part of a concerted effort. Kainnan Ramsey led off, handed the baton to Eric Harrison, who forwarded it to Adrian Curry and then Johnson was the anchor.…