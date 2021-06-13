Angelina Jolie Looks Like A Goddess In White Dress Before Reportedly Visiting Ex Johnny Lee Miller

If there was an award for “relationship that best encapsulated the 1990s,” Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller would absolutely take home the gold. The couple’s romance was short-lived, but every single thing about it could only be of that time. They met on the set of a movie called Hackers. The bride wore rubber pants and the groom wore black leather. The only way it could have been better is if Zima was served at the reception (and for all we know, it was).