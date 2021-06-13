Cancel
Brooklyn, NY

Angelina Jolie Looks Like A Goddess In White Dress Before Reportedly Visiting Ex Johnny Lee Miller

By Cassie Gill
Hollywood Life
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngelina paired the chic ensemble with a nude colored ballet flat and Louis Vuitton bag, later adding a trench coat for the apparent visit to Johnny Lee Miller’s. Angelina Jolie, 46, looked fresh off the runway in New York City. The Lara Croft actress stunned in a long white, flowy dress as she stepped out for a day in Brooklyn on Thursday, June 10. She kept the neutral palette going with a classic pair of beige ballet flats, and $5,400 Louis Vuitton “Capucines” bag in white leather with nude accents as she explored the Red Hook neighborhood filled with art galleries and café’s.

hollywoodlife.com
