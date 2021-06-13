Cancel
G7 leaders clear that action to tackle climate change has to start with us: PM

By Press Association 2021
cumnockchronicle.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoris Johnson hailed G7 commitments to tackle climate change, but admitted “I’m not going to pretend that our work is done”. The leaders gathered at the summit in Cornwall committed to support a “green revolution” that creates jobs, cuts emissions and seeks to limit the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees centigrade.

www.cumnockchronicle.com
