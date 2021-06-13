G7 leaders clear that action to tackle climate change has to start with us: PM

Climate deal relies on tackling virus, Johnson tells G7. The Times reports that “Boris Johnson will warn G7 leaders this week that a climate change deal will be possible this year only if the West provides money to help developing countries tackle Covid-19”. The newspaper continues: “The UK is expected to contribute more than 100m vaccine doses worth £2bn via Covax, the UN-backed scheme that aims to supply jabs to low and medium-income countries. Johnson will tell world leaders next weekend that unless other countries follow suit it will diminish chances of a climate deal to keep alive the aspiration to limit global warming…Johnson hopes to use the G7 meeting in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, as a ‘launchpad’ for the climate conference, in particular by corralling rich nations to contribute towards the cost of decarbonising the developing world. He will make the point that Covid has severely hit the finances of poorer countries and until the virus is defeated there will not be the confidence or the money to invest in clean technologies.” The Times quotes a UK government source saying: “We need to be in a position where, by November, people can see that the worst of Covid is behind them. The last thing we want is for developing countries to come to [COP26] feeling aggrieved that the virus has been tackled in the West but not the rest of the world.” Separately, an article for the Herald Scotland quotes former COP26 president Claire O’Neill telling BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show that there is a “question mark” over whether the Glasgow summit will take place or be delayed. She says of ongoing virtual climate talks: “I’m hearing from very reliable sources that at the end of this virtual negotiation period, the parties, the 198 parties, will decide whether they’ve made enough progress to go ahead in Glasgow. And of course there is then a question about in-person or virtual [attendance], because some countries find the idea of virtual negotiations to be very difficult.”