Labour voted towards poor children report because of ‘white privilege’ time period, Tory MP claims | Politics | Information. Talking to GB Information Tory MP Tom Hunt revealed the Labour Celebration voted towards an “complete” report into struggling white working class college children due to the phrase ‘white privilege’. It comes as phrases like “white privilege” could have contributed in direction of a “systemic neglect” of over 900,000 white working-class pupils who want help in British colleges in response to MPs. The Commons Schooling Choose Committee mentioned colleges ought to contemplate whether or not the promotion of such “politically controversial” terminology is according to their duties underneath the Equality Act 2010. Talking to Good Morning Britain Robert Halfon mentioned it’s a “nationwide scandal” that this has been allowed to occur and that ‘it pits one group towards one other.’