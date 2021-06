It is a G7 tradition almost as customary as the communique, the five-star dinners and the annual sense that, hang on, is everyone just having a junket at our expense.Protests.Demonstrators have been finding unique and colourful ways to express their discontent over global capitalism, environmental destruction and international inequality almost as long as the shindig – sorry – the summit has been taking place.And this year in Cornwall has been no exception.Opponents to the G7 have created sculptures out of garbage, dressed up as Pikachu and left knitted Cornish pasties emblazoned with climate crisis slogans around St Ives and Carbis...