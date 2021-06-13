Cancel
Public Health

'Delays are piling up': Covid-19 outbreak at Chinese port could lead to Christmas shortages

spenboroughguardian.co.uk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn outbreak of Covid-19 at one of the busiest ports in the world has led to global shipping delays - and could lead to shortages in the run up to Christmas according to industry experts. More than 150 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the Guangdong province, with ports...

www.spenboroughguardian.co.uk
James Baker
#Christmas#Covid 19#Suez Canal#Container Shipping#Chinese#Ocean Network Express#Lloyd S List#A P Moller Maersk A S#Danish#German#Hapag Lloyd
Health
Economy
Public Health
Coronavirus
China
Public Healthhometextilestoday.com

Coronavirus outbreaks impact China’s largest port

YANTIAN, China – Coronavirus outbreaks in recent weeks among dockworkers in the Pearl River Delta are exacerbating delays in processing containers, adding to an already stressed global ocean-shipping infrastructure. According to a South China Post report, the situation has created disruption worse than the blockage of the Suez Canal in...
Economycapecharlesmirror.com

Logistics: China Ports are overwhelmed, could mean scarcity of products, higher prices

The maritime situation is deteriorating in Guangdong. Massive clusters of ships awaiting berths at Hong Kong, Yantian, Nansha, Huangpu, and Shekou. If you are sourcing product from that region for Christmas sales (electronics, appliances, toys, garments), well, good luck. The situation is at Yantian, Hong Kong is very bad. 28-30% of all PRC exports comes from just a few ports in South China. The impact of this port closure will be more disruptive to global trade over the next 3-6 months than the Suez Canal blockage was.
IndustryInternational Business Times

Massive Delays At China Ports After COVID-19 Outbreak, Global Supply Chains Take A Hit

Shipping Crisis in China disrupted global supply chain. Spike in the Delta variant caused restrictions to port operations. Shipping industry in 'absolutely unchartered waters'. Limping from COVID-19-related disruptions and the blockage of the Suez Canal, the global economy is faced with a crippling challenge after a major shipping hub in China imposed restrictions to prevent the spread of a more potent strain of the coronavirus.
Public Healthdailymagazine.news

A COVID-19 outbreak at a major Chinese port is worsening the global shipping crisis, which could disrupt orders for the holiday season, experts warn

Global shipping disruptions could trigger delays in goods in this year's holiday season, industry experts say. A COVID-19 outbreak at a major Chinese port has led to a backlog of shipments, worsening an existing shipping crisis. "Heaven knows what's going to happen come August or September," one expert told the...
IndustryBBC

Disruption to shipping could delay Christmas orders

Disruption in the global container shipping industry shows no sign of being resolved quickly and could lead to shortages in the run-up to Christmas, say industry experts. An outbreak of Covid-19 in Guangdong province in southern China has caused acute congestion at the region's ports. As a result, shipments have...
Public Healthrvbusiness.com

South China COVID Outbreak Raises Fears of Shipping Delays

Fears are continuing to grow over the potential repercussions to global trade and the shipping industry as China struggles to control a new wave of COVID-19 cases in clusters in the southern port region, according to a report in the Maritime Executive. Two weeks into the outbreak, experts are now saying the scope of the disruption exceeds that from the Suez Canal blockage in March and is likely to continue to spread, contributing to further rises in already record high container shipping costs.
Industrygcaptain.com

Container Shortage Worsens as Ships Avoid Chinese Ports That Need Empties

The availability of containers at southern Chinese ports continues to deteriorate as carriers omit calls due to a wave of Covid outbreaks in Guangzhou province. According to the latest data from Container xChange, the ports of Yantian, Shekou and Nansha have been hit worst by the box shortages. “Far fewer...
Industrysupplychaindive.com

Congestion, container issues pile up at Yantian and southern China ports

Delays, congestion and container availability problems are stacking up at ports and terminals in southern China, including Yantian, Shekou and Nansha. Operations have slowed as authorities restrict business activity as they aim to stem COVID-19 outbreaks. Container dwell times at Yantian rose to eight days the week of May 30,...
WorldDetroit News

COVID outbreak at Taiwan factory may worsen chip shortage

A cluster of COVID-19 infections at a factory in central Taiwan temporarily stopped operations at one of the world's largest chip-testing companies, the latest sign of potential disruption to a technology supply chain already struggling from component shortages. King Yuan Electronics Co. shut down its main plants in Miaoli County...
Public Healthnewsverses.com

Taiwan tech sector hit by COVID-19 outbreak

TAIPEI: A number one Taiwanese chip testing and packaging firm mentioned on Monday (Jun 7) that every one its migrant staff have been suspended from working for round two weeks to comprise a coronavirus outbreak. No less than 206 staff, largely migrant staff, at amenities run by King Yuan Electronics...
Industrycryptofinancialtimes.com

Congestion at China’s Yantian Port to have ripple effect across world

After Yantian Port, one of China’s busiest ports, announced it would stop accepting new export containers in late-May due to COVID-19, it was expected to be up and running without much delay. But with reports of the port resuming normal operations by June end, businesses feel it may take months for the cargo backlog there to clear, with a ripple effect across ports worldwide.
Public Healthwhbl.com

Small COVID-19 outbreaks keep plaguing Australia

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Australia’s state of Queensland recorded one locally acquired coronavirus infection on Sunday, the latest streak of small outbreaks that have been plaguing the country in recent months. The Queensland case comes as a cluster of the highly infectious Delta variant has grown by two cases to nine...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

China's May low-sulphur marine fuel exports drop 18% vs April

BEIJING, June 20 (Reuters) - China's exports of clean marine fuel in May dipped 18% from a month earlier, as stringent COVID-19 disinfection measures imposed at ports deterred international vessels from refuelling in the country. Data from the General Administration of Customs showed exports of very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO), a clean marine fuel with a maximum sulphur content of 0.5%, were 1.55 million tonnes. That was down 1.9 million tonnes sold in April but still up from 1.31 million tonnes in May last year. For the first five months of 2021, exports totalled 8.15 million tonnes, the data showed. A new wave of COVID-19 outbreak in southern China, leading to tougher disinfection restrictions and weeks-long port congestion, may hurdled bunker fuel business in the region. Sinopec, China's biggest bunker fuel supplier, said in a statement this week that bunker fuel filling was facing difficulties at Yantian port in Shenzhen and staffs involved in filling business had to be quarantined for 14 days. However, following a surge in fuel output and thriving trade, China's growing influence in marine fuels has allowed its suppliers to lure business with more competitive prices. The discount of China's Zhoushan-delivered bunker fuel averaged $3.83 per million tonnes compared to Singapore-delivered products in May and dipped to a multi-month low of $15.25 per million tonnes on May 25, according to Platts data. Customs data also showed that fuel oil imports into bonded storage, which include both high-sulphur and low-sulphur materials, reached 1.06 million tonnes in May, down 31% from a year ago. The table below shows China's fuel oil imports and exports, all in metric tonnes. The column of exports under bonded storage trade largely captures China's VLSFO bunkering sales along its coast. Exports Bonded storage trade y/y% change January 1,652,766 101.6 February 1,366,305 84.4 March 1,683,581 57.5 April 1,896,919 33.3 May 1,553,512 37.3 Imports Ordinary Bonded Total y/y% Trade storage change January 87,147 680,956 768,103 -30.7 February 99,024 874,311 973,335 39.5 March 17,227 905,960 923,154 7.2 April 117,778 771,034 888,812 -17 May 278,554 781,135 1,059,944 -31.1 (Reporting by Muyu Xu and Dominique Patton, editing by Louise Heavens)
Public Healththesaxon.org

A Chinese epidemiologist points out that the origin of covid-19 could be the US

A recreation of the coronavirus. A Chinese epidemiologist has stated that USA should be a priority in the next phase of the investigations on the origin of covid-19, after a study discovered that the disease could have been circulating since December 2019, according to a state media on Tuesday. The study, published by the US National Institutes for Health (NIH), showed that at least seven people in five US states had been infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes covid-19, weeks before the North American country will report the first official cases.