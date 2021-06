Wales is likely to suffer a third wave of coronavirus infections because it will be difficult to stop the flow of the disease from England, the Welsh health minister has warned.Eluned Morgan raised concerns over cases of the Delta variant in the country, with 97 reported, including 35 in Llandudno, Llandudno Junction and Penrhyn Bay.Children at a primary school in Merthyr Tydfil have also been told to stay home for another week after a visitor on a teacher training day before half term tested positive for the variant.“A third wave is likely. It will be difficult to stop the...