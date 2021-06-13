Thomas Dziagwa Joining Travis Ford’s Staff as Graduate Assistant

Former Kent State men's basketball standout guard Kevin Zabo has officially returned to the program as a graduate assistant coach. "I am extremely excited to add Kevin to our staff," said Golden Flashes head coach Rob Senderoff. "As a former student-athlete here at Kent State who then went on to play professional basketball, Kevin will be a great asset to our players and our program. I loved coaching Kevin when he played here, and can't wait to work with him as he begins the next phase of his career."