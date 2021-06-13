Cancel
Thomas Dziagwa Joining Travis Ford’s Staff as Graduate Assistant

By Marshall Scott
pistolsfiringblog.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas Dziagwa never played for Travis Ford, but the connection the two made during Dziagwa’s recruitment process has opened a door for him to start his coaching career. Dziagwa has accepted a graduate assistant offer under Travis Ford at Saint Louis, his high school program announced Sunday. Ford recruited Dziagwa to Stillwater, but Ford was let go entering Dziagwa’s freshman season. So, Brad Underwood and Mike Boynton coached Dziagwa as a Cowboy.

pistolsfiringblog.com
