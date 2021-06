ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - More smiles will soon be visible at "The Most Magical Place on Earth." Starting Tuesday, vaccinated guests at Disney World in Orlando will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most areas, according to an update on the Disney World website. Visitors will not be required to show proof of vaccination, though Disney still expects guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor areas, at attractions and on transportation.