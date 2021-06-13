Seven Keith Lee WWE Matches We Want to See This Year

There are definitely some matches we need to see from Keith Lee with the WWE this year. Keith Lee has been having a rougher go at it since he came over to Raw, and even completely disappeared before (and now apparently even after) the events of WrestleMania 37. As one of the more notable recent NXT contenders and call ups, Lee's recent absence has been notable in the completely negative way. There's still lots of potential for Lee on either Raw or SmackDown (following the WWE Draft), so now's the time to get it going before it's too late.