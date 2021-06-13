Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Seven Keith Lee WWE Matches We Want to See This Year

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are definitely some matches we need to see from Keith Lee with the WWE this year. Keith Lee has been having a rougher go at it since he came over to Raw, and even completely disappeared before (and now apparently even after) the events of WrestleMania 37. As one of the more notable recent NXT contenders and call ups, Lee's recent absence has been notable in the completely negative way. There's still lots of potential for Lee on either Raw or SmackDown (following the WWE Draft), so now's the time to get it going before it's too late.

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Finn Balor
Person
Karrion Kross
Person
Kofi Kingston
Person
Drew Mcintyre
Person
Rey Mysterio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Nxt#Raw Smackdown#Universal Champion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
WWE NXT
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEf4wonline.com

WWE SmackDown live results: Reigns-Mysterio Hell in a Cell match

Tonight's SmackDown was originally supposed to feature the final build to Roman Reigns and Rey Mysterio's Universal Championship Hell in a Cell match. Instead, the Hell in a Cell match has been moved up and will now take place tonight. It had previously been set for this Sunday's Hell in a Cell PPV.
WWEComicBook

WWE Reportedly Wants SummerSlam 2021 to Be This Year's WrestleMania

WWE confirmed over the weekend that this year's SummerSlam will take place inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Aug. 21. Rumors of what WWE has planned for the show have been spreading for weeks, with John Cena, Brock Lesnar and even Cardi B being rumored for the event. To give an idea of just how big WWE wants the show to be, both @WrestleVotes and The Mat Men Podcast's Andrew Zarian released reports on Wednesday stating the company wants this show to be on par with WrestleMania 37 from April, if not bigger.
WWEComicBook

Seven Matches That Could Make WWE SummerSlam Bigger Than WrestleMania 37

WWE's SummerSlam event will take place inside Las Vegas' Allegiant Stadium on Aug. 21. Reports of what WWE has in store for the show have been floating around for weeks, but the latest one from @WrestleVotes made something abundantly clear — WWE wants this show to be bigger than the two-night WrestleMania 37 event from back in April. But in order for that to become a reality, the promotion will need to pull out all the stops. That means bringing back part-timers, lining up dream matches, loading up the undercard with solid matchups and providing a main event so huge that even the most casual of wrestling fans would be interested.
WWE411mania.com

Stipulation Added to WWE Championship Match at Hell in a Cell

The WWE Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre at Hell in a Cell will officially take place in the titular cell. On tonight’s Raw, it was announced that McIntyre will face Lashley at the PPV inside Hell in a Cell and that if McIntyre loses, he can’t challenge for the title again while Lashley is champion.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Possible Match For WWE Hell In A Cell

WWE Hell in a Cell takes place on Sunday, June 20, 2021 in Tampa, Florida at Yuengling Center on Peacock. Cesaro and Seth Rollins have been feuding on WWE television for the past few months. Cesaro said he looks forward to beating Rollins at Hell in a Cell while speaking to Sportskeeda’s Amar Anand.
WWEPosted by
The Independent

Rey Mysterio admits teaming with son Dominik has prolonged his WWE career

Rey Mysterio has told The Independent that teaming with his son Dominik in WWE has helped extend his lengthy, incredible career in the ring.The decorated veteran, 46, is currently one half of the reigning SmackDown tag team champions alongside Dominik, 24.In addition to that, the legendary figure is currently in the midst of a high-profile singles feud with Universal Champion Roman Reigns – arguably the standout performer in all of WWE just now. That Mysterio is still performing at such a high level is little short of astonishing, and a career that began back in the late 1980s shows little...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

New WWE SmackDown Match And Segment Revealed For Tonight

WWE has announced a new segment and a new match for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode. SmackDown will see the return of Bayley’s “Ding Dong, Hello!” talk show segment. Her special guest will be Seth Rollins, who has been feuding with Cesaro as of late. Bayley is set to challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair at Hell In a Cell on June 20.
WWE411mania.com

Matches Set For Monday’s Episode of WWE Raw

WWE has set a tag team match and more for next week’s episode of Raw. The company announced on Friday that RKBro will face off against the New Day on Monday’s show. Also announced for the show is Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles. These matches join the previously-announced return of Eva Marie on the show, which airs Monday night on USA Network.
WWE411mania.com

WWE Airing Livestream of Classic NXT Takeover Matches

WWE is hosting a livestream of classic matches from NXT Takeover shows ahead of tonight’s In Your House. You can see the video below, which is described as follows:. “Watch thrilling NXT TakeOver matches featuring Io Shirai, Adam Cole, Charlotte Flair and more NXT Superstars.”. NXT Takeover airs tonight on...
WWEoperationsports.com

50 Match Types We Would Like in WWE 2K22

Matt gives us 50 different match types that he’d love to see added to WWE 2K22. Matt’s a hardcore wrestling fan, so expect this list to go beyond the traditional Ambulance Match requests we see every year. What would be at the top of your wish list for match types in WWE 2K22?
WWEewrestlingnews.com

WWE Announces Two Matches For NXT

WWE has updated its lineup for this Tuesday’s episode of NXT. This will be the fallout edition of NXT from Sunday’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House special. Here’s the updated card:. Tornado Rules: Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans. NXT Cruiserweight Champion Kushida defends in an...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

AJ Styles Names The Match He Sees For Himself And Omos At WWE SummerSlam

As a special guest on the latest episode of WWE After the Bell, one half of the RAW Tag Team Champions AJ Styles spoke about his tag team partner, Omos. Styles mentioned how he’s transitioned into a mentor role for his 7-foot tall partner and believes he has the tools to become a major star in WWE.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE SmackDown Results – Roman Reigns Destroys The Mysterios, Apollo Crews Defends, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. – Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX opens live from the ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida as Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. The music hits as soon as we come on the air and out comes WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman. Reigns stops on the stage and Heyman hands him the title. Reigns raises the gold in the air as the pyro goes off around him. Greg Hamilton does the introductions as Reigns and Heyman head to the ring.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE ‘Remove’ Major Hell in a Cell Match?

WWE United States Championship Sheamus remains one of the biggest WWE Superstars in the company right now. He has been involved in some hard-hitting and solid matches against the likes of Ricochet, Humberto Carrillo and others on Monday Night RAW. Unfortunately for Sheamus, he was injured after Humberto Carrillo hit...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Drew McIntyre Cryptic AEW Rumor Leaks

WWE star Drew McIntyre recently joined Sportskeeda Wrestling for an interview and spoke about the potential partnership with New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). He further discussed the possibility of a match that he had teased with Kazuchika Okada. Drew McIntyre says there is no ‘forbidden door’. There have been talks...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

WWE Announces New Match For Friday’s SmackDown

It was announced on today’s episode of WWE’s The Bump that Otis vs. Angelo Dawkins in a singles match will take place on Friday’s episode of SmackDown. https://twitter.com/WWETheBump/status/1405175765877014528. Here is the updated SmackDown card:. – Otis vs. Angelo Dawkins. – Kevin Owens & Big E will face Crews & Commander...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Big E ‘Is Praying’ For Rey Mysterio

In a WWE Network Exclusive which was shared on social media via the official Twitter for the WWE Network, former WWE Intercontinental Champion Big E was asked prior to this week’s edition of WWE Smackdown about the historic Hell in a Cell Universal Championship match between ‘The Head of the Table’ Roman Reigns and Rey Mysterio. Wrestling-Edge transcribed Big E’s remarks. This WWE icon recently sent a bold message to Big E.