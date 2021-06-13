Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Adam Cole Claims WWE NXT Roster Could Easily Beat WWE Raw or WWE SmackDown

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNXT hosted a press conference on Saturday ahead of NXT TakeOver: In Your House, and Adam Cole used the opportunity to once again put the Black & Gold brand on a higher pedestal than both Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. Cole, who has openly said in the past he wants to go the route of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa and not leave NXT, was asked about jumping to the main roster in the near future. He responded by saying, "Could Adam Cole show up on Raw or SmackDown? Maybe. Would Adam Cole run Raw or SmackDown if he showed up? You're damn right he would. But I'm really tired of hearing this question over and over again. 'Adam you've accomplished so much. You've done everything you can possibly do in NXT.' No I haven't. Maybe to you I've done everything I can do. Once again being the longest-reigning NXT Champion of all time. That sounds nice, right? And then just move on...

comicbook.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Grimes
Person
Shinsuke Nakamura
Person
Tommaso Ciampa
Person
Kyle O'reilly
Person
Pete Dunne
Person
Finn Balor
Person
Samoa Joe
Person
Karrion Kross
Person
Adam Cole
Person
Johnny Gargano
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nxt Takeover#Wwe Raw#Combat#House#Black Gold#Smackdown#The Raw Roster#Wwenxt#Nxt Championship#Ladder Match#Bronson Reed Msk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
WWE NXT
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
Related
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE Raw

WWE invades St. Petersburg, Florida at Tropicana Field for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre will take part in a contract signing to make their WWE Title match official...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Possible Spoiler for Tonight’s WWE NXT

It was noted on the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast that WWE plans on bringing back the Million Dollar Belt on NXT TV for the feud between Ted DiBiase and Cameron Grimes. The belt can be seen on the poster for NXT TakeOver: In Your House special that will see Grimes and La Knight battle it out.
WWEPWMania

Updated: WWE RAW Ratings Report For 6/7

Monday’s live WWE RAW episode, featuring the Alexa’s Playground segment with Alexa Bliss and Shayna Baszler as the main event, drew an average of 1.640 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via John Ourand of Sports Business Journal and PWTorch. This is up 5.3% from last week’s 1.557 million viewers for the Memorial Day episode, which was the second-lowest viewership in show history.
WWEBleacher Report

WWE SmackDown Beats AEW Dynamite in TV Ratings with The Usos vs. Mysterios

SmackDown earned a decisive ratings win for WWE last week as it shared Friday night with AEW Dynamite. According to Pro Wrestling Torch, SmackDown averaged 1.883 million viewers compared to 462,000 for Dynamite. Pro Wrestling Torch @PWTorch. #Smackdown 18-49 was 0.50. #AEWDynamite was 0.19. Even or close to last week....
WWE411mania.com

Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Hello there, NXT fans! It’s Tuesday evening, which means it’s time for another episode of NXT. I’m Jeremy Thomas, as usual, and I started off my day by watching an infuriating ScreenTime thriller titled Profile so I’m looking for my entertainment fortunes to turn around tonight. We have a lot going on this week as the five men in our NXT Championship match at NXT Takeover: In Your House have a face-to-face, Ted DiBiase makes a “priceless” announcement, Killian Dain battles Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and more. Without any more babbling, let’s get right into it.
WWEringsidenews.com

Io Shirai Returns To WWE NXT

Io Shirai lost the NXT Women’s Title to Raquel Gonzalez and she hasn’t been seen since. Many fans wondered if her name could be in line for a call up to the main roster. While that isn’t out of the question, Shirai returned to the black and gold brand tonight.
WWEnerdly.co.uk

WWE Raw – Jun 7th 2021: Results & Review

Welcome to this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw review, right here on Nerdly. I’m Nathan Favel and… A Goose: Honk! Me: What the… A Goose: Honk! Me: Hey! Stop that! A Goose: Honk Honk! Me: Shut up! A Goose: Honk! Me: You’re pissing me off! A Goose: Honk! Me: Shut the f–k up! A Goose: I brought my wife flowers and she blurted out “Am I supposed to open my legs for you or something?”, to which I replied “Why? Do we not have a vase?” Me: What? A Goose: Honk! Me: I’ve had enough of this goose s–t. A Goose: Honk! Me: I heard you the first time you fuzzy putz! A Goose: Honk! Me: What did you call me? A Goose: Honk! Me: That’s it! Take this ya dink! (A Goose is punched) Me: Asshole! Okay. Raw starts… A Goose: Honk! Me: Son of a bitch! Son of a bitch! That’s it! I’m leaving! A Goose: Honk!
WWEewrestlingnews.com

WWE Raw Star Has Turned Babyface

Jaxson Ryker has shown off his new look as he has shorter hair. He did so on Monday’s episode of Raw where he worked a singles match against Elias. After interrupting Elias’ concert, Ryker grabbed the guitar and tossed it up the ramp. Ryker won by count out as The Drifter retreated to the backstage area.
WWEwrestlingnewsworld.com

WWE Monday Night RAW Preview 6.7.21

Last week’s edition of Monday Night RAW saw Drew McIntyre defeat Kofi Kingston to earn yet another shot at Bobby Lashley and the WWE Championship at Hell in a Cell. We also saw Jaxson Ryker and Elias split up, and the announcement of Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women’s Title at Hell in a Cell.
NFLComicBook

Triple H on NXT Call-ups Struggling on WWE's Main Roster, Wrestlers Staying in NXT

For many WWE Superstars, the call-up system from NXT up to either the Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown brands has been full of uncertainty. Aleister Black, a former NXT Champion who never truly found his footing on either brand, was released by the WWE last week and was asked why so many call-ups struggle during an interview with Renee Paquette on Tuesday. He explained, "I think one of the main issues is that there [are] too many cooks in the kitchen. Whereas Hunter [Triple H] has a vision and oversees the entire vision with his team. He always puts his ear to the ground and he communicates very one-on-one with his talent and everybody shares his vision.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Superstar Confirms Injury

With Shotzi Blackheart off WWE NXT TV for several weeks, fans have wondered if she’s dealing with an injury. On Tuesday night, Blackheart confirmed via Twitter that she’s injured. During last week’s episode of NXT, Ember Moon, Blackheart’s tag team partner, called out NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez for viciously...
WWEPWMania

Updated WWE RAW Line Up For Monday

WWE has announced two new matches for Monday’s RAW – Riddle & Randy Orton vs. The New Day, and Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles, who is one half of the RAW Tag Team Champions. Monday’s RAW will be the final episode before Hell In a Cell. Here is the updated line up-
WWEPosted by
Fightful

WWE Announces Injuries To Montez Ford Following WWE SmackDown

Montez Ford is in rough shape following WWE SmackDown. WWE announced that Ford suffered a "partial rib fracture and torn intercostal cartilage" after Otis attacked him on WWE SmackDown. Ford has been taken to a local medical facility for evaluation. Ford battled Chad Gable in singles competition on SmackDown. Ford...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

New Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

Kevin Owens & Big E to team up against Apollo Crews & Sami Zayn. Chaos has defined the Intercontinental Title picture in recent months, and tonight promises even more mayhem. Kevin Owens & Big E will join forces against Apollo Crews & Sami Zayn in a tag team showdown. Commander Azeez will be lurking at ringside and will garner plenty of attention after last week’s backstage attack on KO.